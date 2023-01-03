ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement

The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game

For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy