This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement
The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie George Pickens Draws Favorable Comparison To Hall Of Famer During Week 17
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 8-8 on Sunday night after securing a thrilling victory against the Baltimore Ravens. The offense took some time to get going, but came on strong in the second half to erase a 10-point deficit. The play that jump-started the offense was a 3rd and 14 catch by the sensational rookie, George Pickens when they were down 13-3.
Yardbarker
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Panthers Building Identity
Good spirits and high energy surround the Pitt Panthers after knocking off two ranked opponents.
How to watch: Bills vs Patriots Sunday
After what's been a trying week for the Bills and their fans, Sunday is going to be a celebration of life as Damar Hamlin continues his recovery.
Pirates insider approves this hypothetical Yankees-Bryan Reynolds trade package
Per recent reports, it’s become difficult to see how the New York Yankees end up swinging a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds before the 2023 season begins. Jon Morosi’s final update of 2022 put the Yankees among the “finalists” for a Reynolds deal, alongside the Mariners...
FanSided
