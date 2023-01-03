Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Doctors treating Damar Hamlin had a powerful message for him after he asked who won Bills-Bengals
As the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin slowly recovers from collapsing from cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, there have been signs of promise for his health. For one, the 24-year-old young man remains in critical condition but has started to show “remarkable progress” over the last day or so.
Damar Hamlin's Uncle Says Former Pitt Safety is Progressing
There is some good news for former Pitt Panthers star Damar Hamlin.
Look: Buffalo Bills Have 6-Word Message For Damar Hamlin Today
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared an update on the status of safety Damar Hamlin. The tweet noted that while Hamlin is still critically ill, he "appears to be neurologically intact," and is making steady progress. While giving an honest assessment that Hamlin has a long way to go in his ...
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety's condition
The world continues to hope and pray that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Tuesday, there have been some updates about his condition as he’s still at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati,...
Damar Hamlin injury tests ESPN with terrifying live television moment
It took the National Football League nearly an hour to officially suspend Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin suffered a frightening injury that caused him to collapse on the field. But the injury posed a more immediate test for ESPN, which had to respond in real time with…
Marcus Jones, DeVante Parker to return for fateful matchup with Bills
The Patriots got some very good injury-related news on Friday with Marcus Jones and DeVante Parker now off the injury report heading into Sunday’s game against the Bills.
Look: Bengals Coach Explains What Sean McDermott Told Him After Hamlin's Medical Emergency
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals found themselves at the center of an unprecedented situation on Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field. In the days since, much has been made about the moments after Hamlin was taken from the ...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed; FaceTimes Team
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and made contact with players and coaches, the team announced in a series of updates shared on Twitter. "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills tweeted. "He continues to progress remarkably in his...
iheart.com
Heroic Man Who Revived Damar Hamlin Identified
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins identified assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington as the heroic man who revived safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the team's now-postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Denny Kellington let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 17
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 17 in which Tom Brady and the Bucs clinched the NFC South with another miracle fourth quarter comeback, the Giants locked down their first playoff berth since 2016 after demolishing the Colts, the Eagles once again failed to clinch homefield advantage without Jalen Hurts, the Niners won a shockingly thrilling OT game over Jarrett Stidham and the feisty Raiders, the Packers annihilated the Vikings to put themselves one win away from clinching the playoffs, the Steelers pulled off another impressive victory to pull Mike Tomlin closer to extending his consecutive winning seasons streak, Geno Smith knocked his former teammates in New York out of the playoff hunt, and Monday Night Football saw one of the scariest moments in league history with Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac episode.
Comments / 0