ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS Denver

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin Has Breathing Tube Removed; FaceTimes Team

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and made contact with players and coaches, the team announced in a series of updates shared on Twitter. "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills tweeted. "He continues to progress remarkably in his...
iheart.com

Heroic Man Who Revived Damar Hamlin Identified

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins identified assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington as the heroic man who revived safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the team's now-postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Denny Kellington let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother...
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 17

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 17 in which Tom Brady and the Bucs clinched the NFC South with another miracle fourth quarter comeback, the Giants locked down their first playoff berth since 2016 after demolishing the Colts, the Eagles once again failed to clinch homefield advantage without Jalen Hurts, the Niners won a shockingly thrilling OT game over Jarrett Stidham and the feisty Raiders, the Packers annihilated the Vikings to put themselves one win away from clinching the playoffs, the Steelers pulled off another impressive victory to pull Mike Tomlin closer to extending his consecutive winning seasons streak, Geno Smith knocked his former teammates in New York out of the playoff hunt, and Monday Night Football saw one of the scariest moments in league history with Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac episode.

Comments / 0

Community Policy