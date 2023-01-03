Read full article on original website
Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up
A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
Body found in Lewiston under investigation
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
WGME
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
Plane Diverted To Bangor Airport Thanks To Allegedly Drunken Duo
Drinking on flights; people do it, and for many different reasons. But when the drinking gets out of hand, the planes sometimes end up having to make a detour to land safely somewhere nearby so that those who are drinking can be dealt with. That's apparently what happened this past...
City of Bangor Installs New Public EV Chargers
Two new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed and are ready for public use in Bangor. One is at the Abbot Square parking lot, which is across from the Bangor Public Library. The second new charger is at the Pickering Square Parking Garage. The funds to install these...
This Drive-Thru Worker at the Dunkin’ in Brunswick, Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
wabi.tv
Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
Paris home, dogs lost in fire Tuesday night
PARIS, Maine — Fire crews are cleaning up after a Paris home was said to be a total loss Tuesday night. Crews responded to a fire in the area of 36 Upper Swallow Rd. around 4:30 p.m., according to the Paris Fire Department. Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere told NEWS...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
ems1.com
truecountry935.com
Oxford Man Killed in Poland Crash
Gary D. Hesketh, 41, of Oxford, was killed on Harris Hill Road in a crash in Poland, Monday, Jan. 2, morning. Hesketh rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the side of the road. The tractor-trailer’s driver was not injured.
WGME
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
wabi.tv
wabi.tv
Driver in Abbot home hit & run identified
ABBOT, Maine (WABI) - We have some new information about the hit and run accident in Abbot yesterday. Authorities were called to the home around 4:30pm when a vehicle likely traveling too fast went off the road and caused extensive damage to their home. The homeowners, an elderly couple, were...
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
Late-Week Storm to Bring Wintry Mix to Bangor + Downeast
Slick conditions are in the forecast for the Bangor and Downeast areas, overnight into Thursday. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The storm moves into the state throughout the overnight hours. The Bangor area will likely see mainly snow overnight, mixing with sleet at times throughout the day Thursday. Coastal and Downeast areas will likely see a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
