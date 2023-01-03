ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling lucky? First Mega Millions drawing of 2023 grows to $785 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The jackpot for Mega Millions keeps growing and the first drawing of 2023 will be a big one.

The estimated total for Tuesday night’s drawing is now up to $785 million. The equivalent cash value is approximately $395 million.

You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night RIGHT HERE on Channel 2, right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

No ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 6, 44, 51, and the Mega Ball number was 7.

With the jackpot now at $785 million, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

A ticket in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, and a $1.050 billion ticket was sold in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, lottery officials said.

Most recently, an Illinois ticket won $1.337 billion on July 29, 2022.

The overall record is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot that was won on Jan. 13, 2016.

