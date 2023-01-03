Police Chief Killed By Suspected Carjacker In PA Exactly Four Years After Being Sworn In

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire Photo Credit: Rep. Scott Perry (original source unclear)

A Pennsylvania police chief was fatally shot by a suspect who late was killed by officers exactly four years after being sworn in as chief.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire — who was sworn into his role on Jan. 2, 2019 — was killed in the line of duty Jan. 2, 2023, officials confirm.

He was allegedly shot by a suspected carjacker identified as 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan near the the 800 block of Sixth Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., local police said.

Swan fled in a vehicle then crashed, and ran into a wooded area toward a housing development, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said. That's where Swan began firing at detectives, who fired back and killed him, the superintendent said.

