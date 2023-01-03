ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

Police Chief Killed By Suspected Carjacker In PA Exactly Four Years After Being Sworn In

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qrID_0k1o8O5600
Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire Photo Credit: Rep. Scott Perry (original source unclear)

A Pennsylvania police chief was fatally shot by a suspect who late was killed by officers exactly four years after being sworn in as chief.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire — who was sworn into his role on Jan. 2, 2019 — was killed in the line of duty Jan. 2, 2023, officials confirm.

He was allegedly shot by a suspected carjacker identified as 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan near the the 800 block of Sixth Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., local police said.

Swan fled in a vehicle then crashed, and ran into a wooded area toward a housing development, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said. That's where Swan began firing at detectives, who fired back and killed him, the superintendent said.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

Denise Luckie
3d ago

rest in peace sir.and on a downer note does anybody know why or lovely new mayor has not.😒🤔came out to say one word about this

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified

PITTSBURGH — A woman found stabbed to death in her South Side Slopes home has been identified. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found in her Arlington Avenue home Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police were called to investigate before 7 p.m. Family members told police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting along McKnight Road leaves 2 people injured, multiple cars struck by bullets

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Two people were injured in a shooting along busy McKnight Road in Ross Township on Thursday afternoon."We do have multiple cars that were shot that were on McKnight Road that were traveling both north and southbound," Det. Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp, of Ross Township Police said."It happened coming out of the city in the north flow of traffic on McKnight Road," Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said.One person was shot and is in stable condition, Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said."It doesn't appear to be too serious of an injury luckily," he said.The second person was injured by breaking glass from one of the vehicles, he added.At first, it was believed there was an exchange of gunfire, but Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp later said investigators determined there was only one shooter. Police have recovered a number of spent shell casings. Det. Sgt. Kohlhepp said they are also trying to determine if a traffic stop made by Pittsburgh police may or may not be related to the incident.There have been no arrests.Police are continuing to investigate.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh police officer injured when hit by drunken driver

A Pittsburgh police officer was injured early Tuesday when police said a drunken driver hit her with his car, almost pinning the officer against her marked vehicle. Police filed 17 charges against Charles Cary, 23, of Orange Beach, Ala., in connection with the incident, including aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of alcohol.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Semi-truck driver charged in deadly 2021 school bus crash in Butler County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than one year after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in Butler County, the truck driver has been charged.Karandeep Singh is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless driving. A 14-year-old girl, Brylee Walker, and Lindsay Thompkins, the 31-year-old bus driver, died in the November 2021 crash on Interstate 79 near Route 422 in Muddy Creek Township.According to investigators, Singh was driving his vehicle with a loaded flatbed trailer at 18 miles per hour in the right northbound lane of the interstate. Police say the bus...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting

By: KDKA-TV's Lauren Linder and Andy SheehanBRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, authorities said Monday.LIVE UPDATES: Community offers condolences after shooting death of Brackenridge police chiefPolice responded to the scene near 6th Avenue and Morgan Street on Monday around 4 p.m. in the Allegheny County borough. Officials say the officer killed in the shootout with the suspect is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who has been chief since 2018. Police said the suspect in the shooting is 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan.According to sources, McIntire died at the scene...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
wtae.com

Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital

Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
445K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy