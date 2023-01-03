ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

Restaurant Week will commence without two culinary giants

Michael Passalacqua is a longtime Washington County restaurateur who is plugged into the dining scene throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. Owners and operators there are a closely knit fraternity, and Passalacqua is well aware that Pittsburgh Restaurant Week will kick off Jan. 9, without two culinary giants — one he knew well, the other through his large local reputation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wpgh53.com

Marketplace Pittsburgh: Ocean Treasures

PITTSBURGH — On this week's episode of Marketplace Pittsburgh, Darren Zaslau speaks with Ocean Treasures co-owners Jenn Butler and Warren Butler. Ocean Treasures, one of the first seafood boil companies in Pittsburgh, has numerous employment opportunities available. These include hosts, servers, chefs and more. The company has two restaurants...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz

Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
PLUM, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Evan Crosby

10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
PITTSBURGH, PA
hbsdealer.com

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, celebrates 100

The business and community leader continues to make daily phone calls to the top 70 stores at 84 Lumber. This weekend marks a major milestone for the lumber and building materials industry. Joseph A. Hardy III, the founder of 84 Lumber, Nemacolin resort and Hardy World, is celebrating his 100th...
FARMINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh RV Show, America's longest-running RV show, kicks off this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking for an RV for camping, tailgating, or a weekend away with the family? We've got the place and the show for you. The Pittsburgh RV Show just kicked off this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and it's the longest-running RV show in the country. RVs make travel affordable, help unite friends and family, and make experiencing America accessible. Here in Pittsburgh, the RV show is the place to shop for an RV with over nine acres of the latest models to compare and choose from, as well as RV-related products to help enhance your trip. Along with RVs there will also be representatives from campgrounds and resorts as well as industry representatives to help plan trips, and find the best RV, and best destinations. The show kicked off this morning and runs throughout the week at the convention center and general admission tickets are $12. You can get full details and tickets on the Pittsburgh RV Show website at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Another Dollar General store could be on the way in Plum

Dollar General is considering opening a third store in Plum. The store would be built on vacant land along Saltsburg Road at Clements Road. The borough’s Zoning Hearing Board is scheduled to hold a hearing relating to parking spaces at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the municipal center, 2000 Old Mine Road.
PLUM, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

10 Things to do in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

The Strip District is becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in Pittsburgh. What once was a hub for produce distribution has transformed into a trendy place to dine, shop, and live. In the 19th century, many prominent companies including Heinz and US Steel resided here. Old factories and warehouses today stand as office space, coffeehouses, and restaurants. In recent years, many tech companies have taken up office space here including Facebook. Despite the modern transformation, the area retains much of its’ grittiness, uniqueness, and local flavor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania native cast for new season of ‘The Bachelor’

(WHTM) — The new season of The Bachelor, which starts on Jan. 23, 2023, will feature a Pennsylvania native. Cara Ammon, who is originally from Pittsburgh, works as a corporate recruiter. Ammon is 27 and hopes to find a unique opportunity for love with Zach, the newest bachelor. Stay...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery

It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
CBS Pittsburgh

Park rangers watching over Castor, the new resident beaver at Frick Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new resident has moved in at Frick Park.The Pittsburgh Park Rangers have discovered a beaver has moved in at Nine Mile Run. They first spotted the animal about a week and a half ago and are documenting its activities on their Instagram page.The rangers have named the beaver Castor after the scientific name for the North American beaver, Castor canadensis, and are keeping a close eye on it.Castor is only the second beaver to migrate up the Monongahela River and move into the park, the rangers said. However, these critters are fairly common in our rivers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy