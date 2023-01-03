Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
CNET
Displace TV Goes Where No TV Has Gone Before, With Suction Cups
There are a lot of new TVs introduced at CES in Las Vegas, but this one is unique. Built by a startup called Displace TV, it's a completely wireless, 55-inch OLED screen designed to be literally stuck on a wall or window with big suction cups. Power is supplied not by plugging it into the wall, but by inserting hot-swappable batteries to keep the picture going for hours.
Digital Trends
LG says its G3 OLED evo TV will be 70% brighter, with no visible wall gap
Ahead of its official CES 2023 presentation, LG has given us a taste of its TV tech for the coming year, especially as it relates to the company’s lineup of OLED TVs. Once again, the G Series takes center stage, with the G3 OLED evo 4K. LG says that thanks to its Brightness Booster Max technology, the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch G3 models will see an increase in brightness by up to 70%.
CNET
All the Cutting-Edge CES TVs to Get Excited About
The TVs from CES 2023 that we can't stop talking about. The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, officially begins today, but we've already seen plenty of televisions. From LG's model that is not only OLED but wireless as well, to some of the largest sets to grace the show stage, it's all here. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES -- so far. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we're finding those too.)
CNET
Chromecast With Google TV Is Just $20 Right Now, Its Best Price Yet
More and more movies and TV shows are exclusively available through streaming services. If you've been considering investing in a media streamer, you can snag Chromecast with Google TV HD -- one of our picks for best streaming devices for 2023 -- for just $20. That's a 33% discount. However, this offer won't last long, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to nab one for your place at this price.
New Comcast Xfinity program to offer free HBO Max, Showtime show previews
Comcast has launched a new program called Free This Week, which will make premium content free each week.
CNET
This $4,000 Foldable Electric Bike Is Made By 'Transformers' Designers
It's not often you see an electric bike that can fold up to the size of a suitcase and fit under a desk. But at CES 2023, that's exactly what Japanese company Icoma showed off with the Tatamel. Tucked toward the back of the CES Unveiled, a small preview of...
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
3 cheap soundbars that deliver awesome audio upgrades
A soundbar is one of the biggest TV upgrades you can make, but that doesn't mean you need to spend big money
CNET
Get a Refurbished Xbox Series S for $235 -- Today Only
Want to make next-gen gaming a little more affordable? It's no secret that gaming can be an expensive hobby, but if you've held out on grabbing the Xbox Series S, now is a great time to snag it at a low price. Woot has Microsoft-certified reconditioned consoles available for just $235. You'll want to act sooner rather than later, as this deal is only available today, Jan. 6, while supplies last. We should also note that Best Buy is offering the Series S new for $250 right now as part of its latest 3-Day Sale.
CNET
CES 2023 Highlights: A Flying Car, Enormous TVs and a Laptop-Charging Bike
We're live on the CES 2023 show floor in Las Vegas, and there is a lot to see. There's tech that'll hit store shelves this year, gadgets that are a few years off, and crazy concepts that may never become a reality. There are dazzling TVs, a range of robots and, yes, a flying car. CES is a good mix of hype and dazzling new tech, and we're sifting through it all to bring you the highlights: the must-see reveals and most innovative new tech we spot.
CNET
Spotify's New Feature 'Playlist in a Bottle' Lets You Create a Time Capsule of Music
Spotify has good news for nostalgic music lovers. The music streaming service is rolling out a new in-app experience that lets you freeze your favorite music moments in time and then listen to them one year later, the company said Wednesday. The new feature, called Playlist in a Bottle, prompts...
CNET
Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
CNET
Move Over, James Corden. New In-Car Karaoke Mic Will Help You Hit Those High Notes
If you've ever watched Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and wanted to join in on the fun, you might soon have the chance -- sort of. Consumer karaoke product company Singing Machine and tech company Stingray have partnered up and are set to debut a fully-integrated in-car karaoke microphone at CES.
The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs
The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an electronic device. It was huge, for one thing: a roughly four-foot cube with a tiny curved screen. You couldn’t always make out a lot of details, partially because of the low resolution and partially because we lived in rural Ontario, didn’t have cable, and relied on an antenna. I remember the screen being covered in a fuzzy layer of static as we tried to watch Hockey Night in Canada.
CNET
1-Day Deal at Best Buy Knocks $100 Off Microsoft's Latest Surface Pro 9
With a Microsoft Surface Pro, you don't have to sacrifice the power and versatility of a laptop for the convenience and portability of a tablet. These two-in-ones are some of the most popular hybrid devices out there, and right now, you can snag the latest model in the lineup at a discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $100 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which drops the price down to $900. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Jan. 5, so be sure to get your order in before then.
Digital Trends
Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280
With the new year comes an opportunity from Best Buy to upgrade your home theater setup, as the retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV by $170. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $280 instead of $450, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer, which is one of the best TV deals that you can shop as we welcome 2023.
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car
Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
CNET
Amazon to Eliminate More Than 18,000 Jobs, CEO Says
Amazon plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs as part of a workforce reduction it revealed in November, the internet retailer said Wednesday. The layoffs at Amazon will affect several divisions, but the majority are in the company's human resources and retail operations. CEO Andy Jassy said in a blog post Wednesday that affected employees will be notified by Jan. 18.
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
Comments / 0