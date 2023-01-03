ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday probable vs. Wizards, Khris Middleton remains out

By Matthew Dugandzic
Bucks Zone
Bucks Zone
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Atc70_0k1o8CUO00

The Bucks may have two All-Stars back in harness against the Washington Wizards.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After suffering a deflating 118-95 defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards, the Milwaukee Bucks get a shot at vengeance on Tuesday when they battle the Wizards again. Unlike the last game, though, Milwaukee will have some serious firepower on their side as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday will be back in the lineup. Khris Middleton remains out, so the Bucks will likely have to rely even more on their star duo if they want to secure a win.

Turn things around

Losers of five of their last six games, the Bucks have slid to 23-13, good for third in the Eastern Conference. A victory over the Wizards—which most likely will not have All-Star wingman Bradley Beal due to a hamstring injury—will get Milwaukee back on track and make a statement that this team is still the top dog in the East.

The good news is that Antetokounmpo and his 32.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game will be back for the Bucks, which struggled to generate points and good looks last time out. Holiday's backcourt savvy and leadership will also be a welcome boost as the Bucks try to turn things around.

Middleton is still on the mend

Middleton remains without a timetable for a return as he continues to recover from an ailing right knee. The veteran two-guard has not looked right this season after missing the start of the year due to his recovery from wrist surgery in the offseason. In his 7 games so far, the 10-year pro is averaging just 11.1 points, a far cry from the 20.1 that he averaged in 2021/2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Why Wiggins' return will be double delight for Kerr, Myers

SAN FRANCISCO – The absence of Andrew Wiggins is almost over. After a month away, he could return to the Warriors as soon as Saturday or, if not, Tuesday. And when he does, general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr will have two reasons to start breakdancing. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bucks Zone

Bucks Zone

Milwaukee, WI
716
Followers
249
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Bucks.Zone brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/bucks

Comments / 0

Community Policy