Chicago, IL

The one player the Chicago Bulls should move in 2023

By Stephen Beslic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aP5p_0k1o7uCt00

Who should the Chicago Bulls trade away to brighten their chances for the future?

Very few players in the NBA are untouchable, and those on the Chicago Bulls roster are no different.

As the Bulls' struggles continue this season, it's becoming as clear as day that the team will not be able to replicate their remarkable run from last season, when they finished the season as the sixth seed. With Lonzo Ball's health and ability to return to the court still being huge question marks, the Bulls may need to make moves to get back to a competitive level.

The question is: who should Chicago trade?

Time to end the Vooch era

While it can be argued that trading DeMar DeRozan may net the Bulls more in return, it appears that the more logical choice is to move on from the "Big Three" of DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, with the latter being the most likely to go. Vucevic has been a strong presence in the Bulls' starting lineup, yet his contract expires at the end of 2023, which makes him an ideal target for teams looking to cut costs or make a blockbuster deal involving one of their stars.

Make no mistake; Vucevic remains a quality big man. However, his numbers have been down across the board.

He's averaging 16.7 points—which is the lowest it's been since 2017. He's also grabbing just 10.5 rebounds per game, which again is the lowest since 2020. Add those to the fact that the 6-foot-10 big man is getting up there in age and remains a sub-par defender, and it's not a surprise why Chicago may look to move him.

Shake up the interior

The Bulls need to look elsewhere if they're searching for a more promising big man, which makes Vucevic the ideal candidate to be traded away before his contract expires at the end of 2023. Chicago could package him with another player and/or draft pick to land a younger, more talented big man who can protect the paint better.

While this may not be the most attractive move for Bulls fans, it's one that could pay off in the long run if they are able to secure a quality big man who can help improve their interior defense.

