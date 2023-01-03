ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Cool Weekend Weather For Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Exceptionally Nice Weather Expected This Week In South Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Expect cooler temps this weekend in and around South Palm Beach County, as South Florida’s version of “winter” sets in — at least for a few days. Boca Raton, Delray […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MISSING: WHERE IS BOCA RATON MAN?

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man MIssing Since New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from anyone with information about where he might be. Vladislav Golovachskenko […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window

A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WEST PARK, FL
cbs12.com

Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PICKLEBALL PANDEMONIUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury

“ADVANCED AGE COMMUNITY” SHOULD HAVE KNOWN OF ALLEGEDLY HAZARDOUS CONDITION ON PICKLEBALL COURT, CLAIMS COMPLAINT… ALSO: SHOULD HAVE POSTED INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO USE PICKLEBALL COURTS… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Attorney To Prison For COVID Relief Fraud

More Than Three Years For Scam. Obtained Roughly $1.6M In Covid Relief Aid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County attorney will spend 41 months in federal prison for stealing $1.6M in COVID relief funds. The United States Department of Justice issued […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy