7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral SpringsTed RiversCoral Springs, FL
To Avoid Rear-Ending Vehicle, Florida Cop Reportedly Almost Runs Family Over. Was The Car More Important?Chibuzo NwachukuCoral Springs, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
cw34.com
PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
Cool Weekend Weather For Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Exceptionally Nice Weather Expected This Week In South Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Expect cooler temps this weekend in and around South Palm Beach County, as South Florida’s version of “winter” sets in — at least for a few days. Boca Raton, Delray […]
cw34.com
Car careens into canal in Boynton Beach, one person sent to hospital as trauma alert
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a car careened into a canal, one person was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the accident occured on Tuesday night. Crews responded a quarter-mile west of Congress Avenue on Golf Road to reports of a car in a canal.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual taken to hospital, later this following West Palm Seaside taking pictures
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 pm in the 650 block of 54th Street. A nearby school was briefly put on lockdown. Police didn’t...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
MISSING: WHERE IS BOCA RATON MAN?
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man MIssing Since New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from anyone with information about where he might be. Vladislav Golovachskenko […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window
A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
cbs12.com
Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
cw34.com
Shotgun, rifle and 40mm launcher stolen from PBSO deputy's car in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy earned a two-day suspension after burglars walked away with a gun bag full of weapons from his patrol car. According to the Internal Affairs report, burglars made a run through a number of cars in...
Lake Worth Beach neighborhood on edge after recent break-ins
A Lake Worth Beach community is shaken after a neighbor's doorbell camera caught two people in masks appearing to break down the back door of a home.
State Road 7 lawsuit forcing delays of other Palm Beach County transportation projects
The State Road 7 extension lawsuit is wreaking havoc with other transportation projects in Palm Beach County, forcing several of them to be deferred to ensure that funding is available for the western communities' road project once the litigation is resolved. Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency staff recently presented a draft plan to...
More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder.
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Launches Death Investigation After Woman Found Dead in Pool
Martin County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, January 2, MCS Deputies were called to 1345 SW Estates Place by...
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
6 people, including police officer, injured in 2 crashes in West Palm Beach
At least six people, including a West Palm Beach police officer, were injured in two separate crashes late Wednesday, authorities said.
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
cw34.com
Woman found dead along Alligator Alley, identified as 20-year-old woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman found near Alligator Alley has been identified as a woman with an extensive history with the sheriff's office, detectives say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the body of a young woman was discovered on Wednesday morning, along Alligator...
PICKLEBALL PANDEMONIUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury
“ADVANCED AGE COMMUNITY” SHOULD HAVE KNOWN OF ALLEGEDLY HAZARDOUS CONDITION ON PICKLEBALL COURT, CLAIMS COMPLAINT… ALSO: SHOULD HAVE POSTED INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO USE PICKLEBALL COURTS… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment […]
Palm Beach County Attorney To Prison For COVID Relief Fraud
More Than Three Years For Scam. Obtained Roughly $1.6M In Covid Relief Aid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County attorney will spend 41 months in federal prison for stealing $1.6M in COVID relief funds. The United States Department of Justice issued […]
Loxahatchee girl, 14, found safe after missing two days
A 14-year-old girl missing since Monday has been found safer, her mother posted on Facebook early Thursday.
