Cheap, sustainable hydrogen through solar power
A new kind of solar panel, developed at the University of Michigan, has achieved 9% efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen—mimicking a crucial step in natural photosynthesis. Outdoors, it represents a major leap in the technology, nearly 10 times more efficient than solar water-splitting experiments of its kind.
Researchers increase light emission through photon-electron interaction
The way electrons interact with photons of light is a key part of many modern technologies, from lasers to solar panels to LEDs. But the interaction is inherently a weak one because of a major mismatch in scale: A wavelength of visible light is about 1,000 times larger than an electron, so the way the two things affect each other is limited by that disparity.
Young nuclear experts share their know-how and passion with the next generation
The European Union is putting a spotlight on education and training as it pursues a green-energy transition that will create countless new sustainable jobs. The EU made 2022 the “European Year of Youth” and is following on with 2023 as the “European Year of Skills.” In that spirit, Horizon Magazine talked to two young Europeans working in the field of nuclear energy as the New Year gets under way.
Education and healthcare are set for a high-tech boost
The enhancement of human-machine interaction is expected to bring notable improvements in support for learning and access to healthcare. In a Swiss classroom, two children are engrossed in navigating an intricate maze with the help of a small, rather cute, robot. The interaction is easy and playful – it is also providing researchers with valuable information on how children learn and the conditions in which information is most effectively absorbed.
Milky Way-like galaxies found in young universe
New images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) reveal for the first time galaxies with stellar bars — elongated features of stars stretching from the centers of galaxies into their outer disks — at a time when the universe was a mere 25% of its present age. The finding of so-called barred galaxies, similar to our Milky Way, this early in the universe will require astrophysicists to refine their theories of galaxy evolution.
Astronomers use ‘little hurricanes’ to weigh and date planets around young stars
Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the Institute for Advanced Study have developed a technique, which uses observations of these ‘hurricanes’ by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimetre Array (ALMA) to place some limits on the mass and age of planets in a young star system. Pancake-like clouds of...
Using satellites to track groundwater depletion in California
Researchers have pioneered the use of a tool that can track the loss of groundwater in California’s Central Valley by measuring how much the Earth is sinking. Home to one of the largest groundwater basins in the western United States, the Central Valley supplies about one-fifth of the nation’s groundwater demand, a large part of which is used to provide crop irrigation and aid agricultural production.
Halton Arp: Looking at the sky with an open mind
It’s been 25 years since astronomical data was reported that threw the Big Bang theory into turmoil. To patch up the standard model of the universe, astrophysicists were forced to introduce dark matter and dark energy as completely unknown, undetectable substances that dominate the dynamics of the universe. All of the stars and galaxies, the gas and dust and plasma, the quasars and black holes—everything that we see is just going along for the ride, 5% of the gravitating matter that dominates the universe’s evolution. Even for scientists who have devoted their careers to developing Big Bang theory, this is an uncomfortable situation.
Global warming may shutdown ocean deep circulation
Climate-driven heating of seawater is causing a slowdown of deep circulation patterns in the Atlantic and Southern oceans, according to University of California, Irvine Earth system scientists, and if this process continues, the ocean’s ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be severely limited, further exacerbating global warming.
