Prince Harry Reveals Royal Family's 'Never Complain, Never Explain' Motto Is Just A Phrase

Prince Harry held his very first U.S. TV interview to talk about his upcoming memoir, "Spare," and dropped another set of bombshell revelations about the royal family. From the royal family's infamous motto to his desire to reconcile that wasn't reciprocated to the news leaks and more, the Duke of Sussex just made headlines once again after the release of their controversial Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo by Reuters

In his sit-down interview with Anderson Cooper for "60 Minutes," Prince Harry revealed details about his rift with the royal family. In a clip released Monday, January 2, Meghan Markle's husband told the real reason behind their decision to step down as senior royals.

Cooper asked the fifth in line to the throne about the criticisms that targeted him and his wife after deciding to resign from their royal duties. However, he instead talked about the complaints that led to the move.

