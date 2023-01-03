ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

A 1937 Talbot-Lago Teardrop Coupe Led Gooding & Company’s Robust $212 Million Sales in 2022

By Viju Mathew
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NV0Su_0k1o7mOJ00

Like a hovercraft cruising over choppy seas, the collector-car market rode above the economy’s troubled waters this past year with auction-house results that continue to belie lingering fears of impending recession. Among those rising the highest was Southern California–based Gooding & Company , which hammered through $212 million in sales during 2022, the second greatest tally in its nearly 20-year history.

Founder David Gooding and his team had 597 lots successfully cross the block during events at Amelia Island, Fla., Pebble Beach, Calif., and London, as well as two multi-day online auctions. And although the average price per vehicle was an impressive $695,375, three cars in particular drove Gooding’s bottom line toward the top.

1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5NqH_0k1o7mOJ00
The 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe that sold for $13,425,000 at Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auction on March 4, 2022.

Already estimated to break into the eight-figure realm, the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe presented at Amelia Island fetched $13,425,000, and is now claimed by Gooding & Company to be the most expensive French automobile ever auctioned. It wears the famed coachbuilder Figoni et Falaschi’s Modéle New York body styling—the automotive definition of art deco, with voluptuous curves most notable in the wheel arches, especially those in front that resemble the curl of a wave. And the greenhouse appears to be an early inspiration for Darth Vader’s helmet.

Despite being powered by a 3,996 cc inline-six engine making roughly 140 hp, this example—chassis No. 90107—appears to have been more suited to the concours lawn from the start. It earned the Prix d’Excellence award in Paris at the 1938 Concours Fémina, and later took a class win at Pebble and Best of Show at Amelia Island. Its acclaimed past helps keep Talbot-Lago’s own legacy alive, as the automaker was shuttered in 1959.

1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4PHB_0k1o7mOJ00
With a high-end estimate of $12 million, this 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante sold for $10,345,000 at Gooding & Company’s 2022 Pebble Beach Auctions.

Gooding & Company presented one of the most famous model variants in the world, and another art deco masterwork, at its 2022 Pebble Beach Auctions held August 19 and 20. The iconic 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante offered—chassis No.57523—was one of only 17 built and is touted by the auction house as “arguably the finest extant,” which easily explains its high-end estimate of $12 million. When the gavel dropped, though, the final price was $10,345,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffSpo_0k1o7mOJ00
The example that sold—chassis No.57523—was one of only 17 built.

Designed by Jean Bugatti, son of the French marque’s founder Ettore Bugatti, the Type 57 was his automotive ne plus ultra, and the Surbaissé Compresseur (SC) was a lowered and supercharged version that also included the near-mythic Type 57SC Atlantic, of which only three of the four made are still left. What contributes to this Atalante’s already rarified status is that it comprises the original chassis and body, making it an exquisite remembrance of the younger Bugatti, who died in a car accident just two years after this example left the factory.

1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChGZj_0k1o7mOJ00
Bodied by Carrozzeria Scaglietti, this particular Prancing Horse’s resume includes racing at Le Mans and Goodwood.

Rounding out the winning trifecta is a Prancing Horse with impressive motorsport pedigree, a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione—a highlight of Gooding & Company’s London Auction on September 3. Ferrari’s revered 250 model line became a racing mainstay, and its short-wheelbase (SWB) Berlinetta was a key player, finishing first at the Tour de France Automobile three consecutive times from 1960, the year chassis No. 2021 GT was made. Bodied by Carrozzeria Scaglietti, this particular 12-cylinder racer has a resume that includes Le Mans and Goodwood, provenance that surely contributed to the car exceeding its high-end estimate of £7 million as bidding peaked at £7,762,500 (more than $9,378,000).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyhGx_0k1o7mOJ00
This 1964 Ferrari 500 Superfast will be one of the lots presented when Gooding & Company returns to Amelia Island in March of 2023.

“The prized collector vehicles featured on the Gooding & Company auction stage truly speak for themselves as they set records and reach new benchmarks with each passing year,” stated David Gooding in the official sales-recap announcement. And it seems the auction house is keeping its foot on the throttle as it has already revealed that its return to Amelia Island in March will showcase four one-of-a-kind examples from Ruf, a 1964 Ferrari 500 Superfast and a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing . That lineup alone is enough to jumpstart another milestone 12 months.

Click here for more photos of Gooding & Company’s 2022 Auction Highlights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMJnH_0k1o7mOJ00
The 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe that sold for $13,425,000.
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Bare-Metal 1964 Porsche Could Fetch up to $2 Million at Auction

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to collect more classic cars, this upcoming auto auction is here to help you out. On February 1, RM Sotheby’s will be selling almost 100 incredible cars in its 10th annual Paris auction. And one of the standouts is this bare-metal 1964 Porsche 904 GTS, as highlighted by HiConsumption. After the German marque pulled out of Formula 1 at the end of the 1962 season, it set its sights on sports cars and GT competition. Enter the 904, a successor to the Porsche 718 and the winner of several events during its rookie...
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Could Raise the Roof at Auction

With the return of the Arizona Concours d’Elegance to the Scottsdale Civic Center on January 22, the Grand Canyon State becomes a car lover’s paradise as the new year unfolds. There, those with an itch to acquire a collector car can attend a host of auctions, including the RM Sotheby’s sale featuring plenty of exceptional European and American iron. The auction venue is a bit of a homecoming too, with RM Sotheby’s returning to the historic, Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa on Thursday, January 26. The storied site, against a backdrop of the tranquil desert landscape, sets an...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Jalopnik

This $59 Million Miami Penthouse Comes with a Free Aston Martin Vulcan

The Aston Martin Residences tower in Miami is almost done after a series of delays pushed the luxury condo project behind schedule twice. Aston Martin’s 66-story tower was due for completion in 2021, then 2022. Now, Aston says the high rise will be done in early 2023, but the tower’s biggest penthouse remains unsold, so the company is sweetening the deal with a free Aston Martin Vulcan.
MIAMI, FL
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
mansionglobal.com

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Motorious

Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction

Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Robb Report

This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dornob.com

Flying Car Aims to be the World’s Most Efficient Commuting Vehicle

Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
Robb Report

This $16.5 Million Farmhouse-Style Malibu Manse Comes With Access to Two Private Beaches

Malibu has no shortage of incredible real estate. But this newly listed Point Dume estate is upping the ante by giving you access to not one, but two of the area’s most secluded shores. The $16.5 million manse, nicknamed the Surfbarn, spans 4,850 square feet with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Most impressively, the property includes deeded private beach access to Little Dume Beach, as well as private entry to Paradise Cove Beach. Only a select few are privy to these shorelines, which are ripe for surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking and soaking up the Southern California sun. Surfbarn itself is...
MALIBU, CA
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

(iSeeCars) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Top Speed

This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson

The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy