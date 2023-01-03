In the current trading session, NetEase Inc.’s (NTES) stock is trading at the price of $82.41, a gain of 0.43% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -24.23% less than its 52-week high of $108.77 and 55.23% better than its 52-week low of $53.09. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.25% below the high and +23.49% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO