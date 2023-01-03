In the current trading session, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s (FANG) stock is trading at the price of $139.29, a gain of 3.92% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -16.80% less than its 52-week high of $167.42 and 37.92% better than its 52-week low of $101.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.90% below the high and +8.20% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO