Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
John Harbaugh Has Telling Comment About Lamar Jackson's Playoff Status
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh continues to be non-committal about the injury status of Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been out since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 14. He's been unavailable for each practice this week, making it extremely unlikely that he suits up for this weekend's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why
Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on multiple key players
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 16-13 in Week 17, dropping their record to 10-6 on the year. They’ll now face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, a team that they might have to play in the first round of the playoffs depending on how seeding works itself out.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement
The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. NFL teams held a special meeting Friday to consider the recommendation of Commissioner...
How to watch: Bills vs Patriots Sunday
After what's been a trying week for the Bills and their fans, Sunday is going to be a celebration of life as Damar Hamlin continues his recovery.
Bill Belichick could weigh in heavily on NFL's plans after Damar Hamlin incident
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston suggested NFL elder statesman Bill Belichick could have a strong voice on the league’s plans after the Damar Hamlin injury Monday night.
iheart.com
Doug Gottlieb Questions the Legitimacy of Lamar Jackson's 'Injury'
Doug Gottlieb: “I was watching the Ravens and Steelers game and… I don’t know, it felt kind of weird. I got the sense that Lamar Jackson was ‘hurt’, I didn’t get the sense that Lamar Jackson was ‘injured.’ So what’s the difference? Well, if you’re ‘hurt’ you get out there, if you’re ‘injured’ you go see a doctor — you’re on the IR. It seems like this a sign without him actually saying ‘hey, I’m not playing until the playoffs because of my contract’. We have enough other data to think this is kind of weird here. It was a ‘mild strain’, we were told it wasn’t that big a deal, it didn’t require any surgery, there was no ‘out 4-6 weeks’... I have no doubt that he hurt his knee, it’s the idea of ‘hurt’ or ‘injured’? I’ve heard at least one person on Fox Sports Radio say he’s never going to play for the Ravens again. You're saying he’s not going to play in the playoffs?? Of course he’s going to play in the playoffs. He’s under contract for likely the next two years, and there is no negotiation with franchise tags. I hear people say ‘THEY DON’T WANT TO PAY HIM’. Yes, they do, they just don’t want a five-year full guaranteed Deshaun Watson contract, which right now doesn’t look like it’s the greatest contract in the world. Personally, I think Lamar is making a point. This is Lamar without a net, this is Lamar energized by writers and fans. He doesn’t have an agent, he doesn’t have a net, he doesn’t have someone to tell him ‘you’re really going to sit out five regular season games to make a point?’— but it feels that way. It feels like he’s trying to make a point: ‘GO AHEAD, WIN WITHOUT ME.’ It’s a valid point. He’s a great talent and a really good player, but there is nothing about his play over the last year and a half that would tell you that he’s a GREAT player, or an elite quarterback. He’s better than Tyler Huntley but is he $50 million a year guaranteed over the next five years better than Tyler Huntley? My answer would be ‘NO.’ All these long-term deals, tell me the good one?? I’m not accusing him of ‘faking’ it, I think he legitimately hurt his knee and when you’re a crazy athletic quarterback you want to be right before you go back out there. But I’m also guessing that no competitor – and Lamar Jackson is a competitor – no fierce competitor is going to miss Steeler Week because your knee hurts, unless you’re trying to prove a bigger point. It feels like something is weird going on.” (Full Segment Above)
'We love each other': Joe Burrow on Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, preparing for Ravens
When the Cincinnati Bengals were in the locker room on Monday night, after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and the Monday Night Football game was suspended, quarterback Joe Burrow led the way in the locker room. First, Burrow said he made sure that he let “everyone...
NFL news: The coin toss Ravens-Bengals scenario that’s still alive
With the NFL making it official that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is deemed canceled and won’t be re-played, some may think that the AFC North division title is still up for grabs, with only the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens left to contend for it.
Look: NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh's Admission
Lamar Jackson is set to miss his fifth straight game due to a knee injury. Jackson hurt his knee in a game against Denver on Dec. 4. He has not played since, and it doesn't sound like Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is all that sure if Jackson will be back for the playoffs starting next week.
New lease agreement keeps Ravens in Baltimore for the next 15 years
On Wednesday the Maryland Board of Public Works is expected to approve a new lease between the team and Stadium Authority that will keep the Ravens at their current location for the next 15 years.
Ravens’ New Lease Could Keep Them in Baltimore Until 2037
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to stay at their longtime home field. The Ravens — the 19th-most-valuable NFL franchise at $3.9 billion, per Forbes — are seeking a long-term extension at M&T Bank Stadium with the facility’s landlord, the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Ravens’ current lease expires...
Ravens Players, Coaches Still Shaken Up by Damar Hamlin Situation
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens players were back at practice this week, but their thoughts were with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest Monday night against the Bengals. Hamlin is still in critical condition. Here's what the Ravens players had to say about the situation:. Coach...
