Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)’s stock is trading at $15.74 at the moment marking a rise of 0.61% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -37.20% less than their 52-week high of $25.07, and 8.66% over their 52-week low of $14.49. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.41% below the high and +8.90% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO