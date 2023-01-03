ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

dayton.com

New Asian buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall

Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet, a new Asian buffet, is now open at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Golden Corral. Golden Corral opened in July 2000 and shut it doors during the coronavirus pandemic. Signage was stripped from the building in July 2020.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

First Watch near Wright State applies for Sunday liquor license

First Watch, a restaurant with breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings near Wright State University in Fairborn, has applied for a Sunday liquor license. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, First Watch Restaurants Inc. DBA First Watch 28 applied for a D-6 permit on Dec. 28 for 2614-A Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn.
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton.com

Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location

The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New brewery, kombuchery plans to open in Englewood

A new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species is expected to open this summer in Englewood. Full Circle Brewgarden is located at 324 Union Blvd. next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s ghost kitchen concept featuring Chicken Head’s. The ghost kitchen concept is expected to open mid-January or early February.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Kettering grocery store to close next month

Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion

Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion. The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release. “The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dry January: Downtown Dayton explores the trend

Non-alcoholic beverage scene is on the uptick. The trend to give up alcohol for the first month of the year is well underway with restaurants and bars in downtown Dayton offering non-alcoholic beverages for guests. “Dry January started in 2013 with 4,000 people,” according to Alcohol Change UK’s website. “Now...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Chris Grindrod evolving as community ambassador for Dayton Funk Center

Growing up in Detroit, Chris Grindrod was surrounded by the sounds of the Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes and other Motown Records acts. However, he was a funk music convert at an early age, which makes the Springfield transplant’s work with the Dayton Funk Museum and Exhibition Center so fitting.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Fire damages Winner Harvest Barn

A Wednesday morning fire damaged a local wedding and event venue. Firefighters from DeGraff, Quincy and Bellefontaine responded to a blaze at the Winner Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff. Property owner Renee Winner said she returned home from church about 9:30 a.m. and went to the barn to...
DE GRAFF, OH

