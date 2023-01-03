Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Restaurant to expand at golf club east of Xenia: ‘We’re going to be able to touch a lot more lives’
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, located at Jasper Hills Golf Club east of Xenia, is breaking ground next week on a new structure that will allow the restaurant to seat more customers and provide a new event space. “We decided to build a new structure to be able to provide some...
dayton.com
New Asian buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall
Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet, a new Asian buffet, is now open at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Golden Corral. Golden Corral opened in July 2000 and shut it doors during the coronavirus pandemic. Signage was stripped from the building in July 2020.
dayton.com
First Watch near Wright State applies for Sunday liquor license
First Watch, a restaurant with breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings near Wright State University in Fairborn, has applied for a Sunday liquor license. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, First Watch Restaurants Inc. DBA First Watch 28 applied for a D-6 permit on Dec. 28 for 2614-A Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn.
dayton.com
Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location
The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
dayton.com
New brewery, kombuchery plans to open in Englewood
A new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species is expected to open this summer in Englewood. Full Circle Brewgarden is located at 324 Union Blvd. next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s ghost kitchen concept featuring Chicken Head’s. The ghost kitchen concept is expected to open mid-January or early February.
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
dayton.com
Dunkin’ opens new location: ‘The people of Englewood have been anticipating our arrival’
The new Dunkin’ location at 849 S. Main Street in Englewood is currently in its soft opening stage, according to Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company. “We are in a soft opening stage to ensure that we perfect things before the entire area catches...
dayton.com
Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion
Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion. The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release. “The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes...
dayton.com
Dry January: Downtown Dayton explores the trend
Non-alcoholic beverage scene is on the uptick. The trend to give up alcohol for the first month of the year is well underway with restaurants and bars in downtown Dayton offering non-alcoholic beverages for guests. “Dry January started in 2013 with 4,000 people,” according to Alcohol Change UK’s website. “Now...
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
dayton247now.com
2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
dayton.com
13 things you can do at Carillon Historical Park, Dayton’s 65-acre history museum
If the idea of time travel sounds appealing, consider stepping onto the grounds of Carillon Historical Park. The 65-acre facility provides a ticket to Dayton’s past. Here is a list of things to do while at Carillon Park. The largest musical instrument in Ohio — a Dayton landmark —...
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Jan 5-8
Events are happening across the Dayton area this weekend, Jan. 5-8.
Vacant house consumed by fire in Dayton
A fire broke out around 11 p.m. at a house near North Jersey Street and East 3rd Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
dayton.com
Chris Grindrod evolving as community ambassador for Dayton Funk Center
Growing up in Detroit, Chris Grindrod was surrounded by the sounds of the Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes and other Motown Records acts. However, he was a funk music convert at an early age, which makes the Springfield transplant’s work with the Dayton Funk Museum and Exhibition Center so fitting.
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
Fire damages Winner Harvest Barn
A Wednesday morning fire damaged a local wedding and event venue. Firefighters from DeGraff, Quincy and Bellefontaine responded to a blaze at the Winner Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff. Property owner Renee Winner said she returned home from church about 9:30 a.m. and went to the barn to...
