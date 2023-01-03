A Fond du Lac family medicine physician says seasonal respiratory viruses continue to circulate throughout the community as the new year begins. Doctor Taha El Shahat with SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region says while RSV cases appear to have peaked, flu cases have been on the rise. “Certainly what I’m getting as far as results seems to be much less RSV and much more influenza and COVID at this point,” Dr. El Shahat told WFDL news. Dr. El Shahat says if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet it’s not too late. He says the first confirmed pediatric flu death in Wisconsin last month is another painful reminder why its important for everyone, especially children to get vaccinated.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO