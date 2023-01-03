ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

b93radio.com

COVID-19 Activity Level in Sheboygan County is Up to “Medium”

After experiencing an extended period of low-level activity, COVID-19 has returned to a “Medium” level in Sheboygan and all surrounding counties. Data from the Centers for Disease Control indicates that hospitalization rates are largely behind the move up to a “Medium” level as admissions have risen nearly 25% (23.8) in the past week to 10.6 per 100,000 persons. 12 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason; there were 10 in last week’s report.
b93radio.com

Persons Sought in Equipment Theft from Manitowoc County Farm

Authorities are looking for whoever stole farm equipment in southern Manitowoc County. The theft involves two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cord. Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says the theft happened sometime on New Year’s Eve from a farm on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 rsv cases peak, flu cases on the rise locally

A Fond du Lac family medicine physician says seasonal respiratory viruses continue to circulate throughout the community as the new year begins. Doctor Taha El Shahat with SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region says while RSV cases appear to have peaked, flu cases have been on the rise. “Certainly what I’m getting as far as results seems to be much less RSV and much more influenza and COVID at this point,” Dr. El Shahat told WFDL news. Dr. El Shahat says if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet it’s not too late. He says the first confirmed pediatric flu death in Wisconsin last month is another painful reminder why its important for everyone, especially children to get vaccinated.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line

(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation

Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Horrific Milwaukee Fatal Crash Was Going 106 MPH: Source

It’s the second drunk driving crash that killed a Wisconsin citizen involving an illegal immigrant in less than a month, authorities say. Authorities believe that Juan Felix-Avendano, the 21-year-old man accused of killing a Special Olympian from Menomonee Falls and injuring his elderly parents in a horrific drunk driving crash at 99th and Good Hope Rd on New Year’s morning, is an illegal immigrant, a law enforcement source told Wisconsin Right Now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
BELLEVUE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
b93radio.com

Sheboygan County Prominent in Governor Evers’ Second Inaugural Address

Governor Tony Evers made prominent references to his Sheboygan County background during his second inaugural address on Tuesday in Madison. Evers, along with other elected constitutional office-holders in Wisconsin, took their oaths of office during ceremonies at noon on Tuesday in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison before a packed house in the rotunda, beginning the 46th term of the Wisconsin governorship, and marking Evers’ second term after being reelected last November.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

