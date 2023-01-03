Read full article on original website
Related
b93radio.com
COVID-19 Activity Level in Sheboygan County is Up to “Medium”
After experiencing an extended period of low-level activity, COVID-19 has returned to a “Medium” level in Sheboygan and all surrounding counties. Data from the Centers for Disease Control indicates that hospitalization rates are largely behind the move up to a “Medium” level as admissions have risen nearly 25% (23.8) in the past week to 10.6 per 100,000 persons. 12 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason; there were 10 in last week’s report.
Fire departments say record calls for service is due to elderly medical issues
Grafton Fire Chief Bill Rice says his crews responded to more than 2,100 calls for service last year. That’s more than double the amount from just a decade ago.
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
b93radio.com
Persons Sought in Equipment Theft from Manitowoc County Farm
Authorities are looking for whoever stole farm equipment in southern Manitowoc County. The theft involves two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cord. Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says the theft happened sometime on New Year’s Eve from a farm on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty.
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 rsv cases peak, flu cases on the rise locally
A Fond du Lac family medicine physician says seasonal respiratory viruses continue to circulate throughout the community as the new year begins. Doctor Taha El Shahat with SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region says while RSV cases appear to have peaked, flu cases have been on the rise. “Certainly what I’m getting as far as results seems to be much less RSV and much more influenza and COVID at this point,” Dr. El Shahat told WFDL news. Dr. El Shahat says if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet it’s not too late. He says the first confirmed pediatric flu death in Wisconsin last month is another painful reminder why its important for everyone, especially children to get vaccinated.
whbl.com
Major Traffic Tie-ups Expected as 14th & Erie Intersection Affected by Settling Pavement
What could fairly be considered Sheboygan’s most-traveled intersection is apparently in trouble. The Department of Public Works has closed the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue to one lane only in each direction, closing the left turn lanes for north, east, south and westbound traffic. Superintendent of Streets and...
b93radio.com
Firearm Incident on Pigeon River/Etude Parking Lot Results in Charges…No Threat to School
An incident involving a firearm in the parking lot of the Pigeon River/Etude School on Sheboygan’s northwest side resulted in charges against one party, but no shots were fired. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a call was received from a 44-year-old Sheboygan man reporting a disturbance at 8:48...
wtaq.com
Judge Rules All Forgery & Theft Counts Will Stay Against Former Rescue Service Treasurer
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven forgery counts will stay in place against the former treasurer for Black Creek Rescue Service – who allegedly stole more than $130,000 from the organization, a judge ruled Thursday. Kathleen Pasch, 64, faced 11 counts of forgery and one count of theft in...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Horrific Milwaukee Fatal Crash Was Going 106 MPH: Source
It’s the second drunk driving crash that killed a Wisconsin citizen involving an illegal immigrant in less than a month, authorities say. Authorities believe that Juan Felix-Avendano, the 21-year-old man accused of killing a Special Olympian from Menomonee Falls and injuring his elderly parents in a horrific drunk driving crash at 99th and Good Hope Rd on New Year’s morning, is an illegal immigrant, a law enforcement source told Wisconsin Right Now.
CBS 58
Wisconsin-based oil company towing vessel sinks in Kinnickinnic River
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An Appleton-based oil company is trying to bail out their towing vessel after it sunk in the Kinnickinnic River. U.S. Venture Inc. is the owner of the 112-foot towing vessel. The vessel was docked and empty at the time it began to sink. The vessel began...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
b93radio.com
Sheboygan County Prominent in Governor Evers’ Second Inaugural Address
Governor Tony Evers made prominent references to his Sheboygan County background during his second inaugural address on Tuesday in Madison. Evers, along with other elected constitutional office-holders in Wisconsin, took their oaths of office during ceremonies at noon on Tuesday in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison before a packed house in the rotunda, beginning the 46th term of the Wisconsin governorship, and marking Evers’ second term after being reelected last November.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
Comments / 0