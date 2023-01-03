In the current trading session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) stock is trading at the price of $42.22, a gain of 5.97% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -18.22% less than its 52-week high of $51.63 and 70.69% better than its 52-week low of $24.74. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.12% below the high and +13.54% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO