The annual Sheboygan County Chamber Champions’ Awards Gala is set to take place on Thursday February 16 at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. The Chamber members and their respective representatives are being invited to nominate businesses and organizations for awards in categories like “Manufacturer of the Year,” “Nonprofit of the Year,” “Retailer of the Year,” “Services Organization of the Year,” “Tourist Gem,” and “Safety Leader” along with a few others. Companies that have won a top award in the past two years may be nominated but are not eligible to win in the same category. All eligible nominees will be honored that evening and winners will be announced at the Chamber Champions Awards Gala.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO