Persons Sought in Equipment Theft from Manitowoc County Farm
Authorities are looking for whoever stole farm equipment in southern Manitowoc County. The theft involves two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cord. Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says the theft happened sometime on New Year’s Eve from a farm on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty.
Firearm Incident on Pigeon River/Etude Parking Lot Results in Charges…No Threat to School
An incident involving a firearm in the parking lot of the Pigeon River/Etude School on Sheboygan’s northwest side resulted in charges against one party, but no shots were fired. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a call was received from a 44-year-old Sheboygan man reporting a disturbance at 8:48...
Sheboygan County Chamber Nominations Open for Chamber Champions Awards Gala in February
The annual Sheboygan County Chamber Champions’ Awards Gala is set to take place on Thursday February 16 at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. The Chamber members and their respective representatives are being invited to nominate businesses and organizations for awards in categories like “Manufacturer of the Year,” “Nonprofit of the Year,” “Retailer of the Year,” “Services Organization of the Year,” “Tourist Gem,” and “Safety Leader” along with a few others. Companies that have won a top award in the past two years may be nominated but are not eligible to win in the same category. All eligible nominees will be honored that evening and winners will be announced at the Chamber Champions Awards Gala.
Major Traffic Tie-ups Expected as 14th & Erie Intersection Affected by Settling Pavement
What could fairly be considered Sheboygan’s most-traveled intersection is apparently in trouble. The Department of Public Works has closed the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue to one lane only in each direction, closing the left turn lanes for north, east, south and westbound traffic. Superintendent of Streets and...
Sheboygan County Prominent in Governor Evers’ Second Inaugural Address
Governor Tony Evers made prominent references to his Sheboygan County background during his second inaugural address on Tuesday in Madison. Evers, along with other elected constitutional office-holders in Wisconsin, took their oaths of office during ceremonies at noon on Tuesday in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison before a packed house in the rotunda, beginning the 46th term of the Wisconsin governorship, and marking Evers’ second term after being reelected last November.
COVID-19 Activity Level in Sheboygan County is Up to “Medium”
After experiencing an extended period of low-level activity, COVID-19 has returned to a “Medium” level in Sheboygan and all surrounding counties. Data from the Centers for Disease Control indicates that hospitalization rates are largely behind the move up to a “Medium” level as admissions have risen nearly 25% (23.8) in the past week to 10.6 per 100,000 persons. 12 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason; there were 10 in last week’s report.
Sheboygan Chosen to Host Inaugural Formula One Championship Series Powerboat Racing Event
If you love speed, powerboats and excitement, than you need go nowhere else but Sheboygan’s lakefront this August as international marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1, the Formula One Championship Series and Mercury Racing of Fond du Lac have selected Sheboygan to host an inaugural powerboat race event August 11th through the 13th this year, featuring global race groups bringing speeds of 160 mph to the shores of Sheboygan.
