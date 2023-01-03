Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 17 in which Tom Brady and the Bucs clinched the NFC South with another miracle fourth quarter comeback, the Giants locked down their first playoff berth since 2016 after demolishing the Colts, the Eagles once again failed to clinch homefield advantage without Jalen Hurts, the Niners won a shockingly thrilling OT game over Jarrett Stidham and the feisty Raiders, the Packers annihilated the Vikings to put themselves one win away from clinching the playoffs, the Steelers pulled off another impressive victory to pull Mike Tomlin closer to extending his consecutive winning seasons streak, Geno Smith knocked his former teammates in New York out of the playoff hunt, and Monday Night Football saw one of the scariest moments in league history with Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac episode.

2 DAYS AGO