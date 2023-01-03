Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Coach Once Coveted by Vikings Fans Could Rejoin NFL in 2023
Rewind the clock to the winter of 2022, and you might remember when Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh nearly a shoo-in to become the boss of the Minnesota Vikings. This isn’t revisionist sensationalism; Harbaugh to Minnesota was happening per credible sources. Harbaugh met with the Vikings for hours...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist
For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem
The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
Brian O’Neill Heads to the IR, Vikings Sign Two Offensive Linemen
We knew the injury to Austin Schlottmann was going to end his season. There was some hope, though, that perhaps Brian O’Neill could return for the playoffs. Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it’ll be the case, so the Vikings have decided to sign two offensive linemen. The...
Vikings OC addresses players who failed to wear proper cleats in Sunday's loss to Packers
Four days after the Minnesota Vikings' lopsided 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips addressed the players who ignored the team's recommendation to wear different cleats on the tough Lambeau Field turf. When asked by reporters about the trouble some Vikings' players had staying on their...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 17
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 17 in which Tom Brady and the Bucs clinched the NFC South with another miracle fourth quarter comeback, the Giants locked down their first playoff berth since 2016 after demolishing the Colts, the Eagles once again failed to clinch homefield advantage without Jalen Hurts, the Niners won a shockingly thrilling OT game over Jarrett Stidham and the feisty Raiders, the Packers annihilated the Vikings to put themselves one win away from clinching the playoffs, the Steelers pulled off another impressive victory to pull Mike Tomlin closer to extending his consecutive winning seasons streak, Geno Smith knocked his former teammates in New York out of the playoff hunt, and Monday Night Football saw one of the scariest moments in league history with Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac episode.
How to watch: Bills vs Patriots Sunday
After what's been a trying week for the Bills and their fans, Sunday is going to be a celebration of life as Damar Hamlin continues his recovery.
Jrue Holiday's Status For Hornets-Bucks Game
Jrue Holiday is on the injury report for Friday's game.
Vikings Favored by 5.5 Points over Bears in Week 18
After the Minnesota Vikings opened the week as just 1.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears on Monday, that point spread has only ballooned ever since. About 48 hours later, we now find ourselves in a spot with the Vikings favored by 5.5 points over their division rivals. This movement in...
Twins Outright Mark Contreras
The Twins have sent outfielder Mark Contreras outright to Triple-A St. Paul after he went unclaimed on waivers, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d been designated for assignment last month after the Twins finalized their one-year contract with Joey Gallo. Contreras has spent his entire career in...
Vikings Defensive Lineman Set to Return to Practice
The Minnesota Vikings got some bad news regarding their offensive line early in the week, but their defensive side is slowly getting healthier. On Wednesday, the team announced that Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard would be designated to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window. He will also practice during Wednesday’s session.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Lose Key Offensive Pieces To Significant Injuries
The Minnesota Vikings have known that they would be heading to the postseason for a little while now as they clinched the NFC North title a few weeks ago. But, they are certainly not heading into the playoffs in top form, as they are limping toward the finish line. Minnesota...
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0