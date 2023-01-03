Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor’s election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s campaign said Friday that it had $3.1 million in cash for her bid to replace current...
GOP-led Kentucky House passes top-priority tax cut measure
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House voted Thursday to build on efforts to cut the state's individual income tax rate, as Republicans took another step toward achieving a long-running policy objective. The measure, following up on last year's efforts to reduce the individual income tax rate, aims to...
Mississippi lieutenant governor launches bid for 2nd term
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann filed Thursday to seek reelection, launching his bid for a second term as the state's second-highest ranking official. Touting a state budget surplus of over $1 billion, a reduced number of state government employees and a smaller state debt, Hosemann...
Hobbs calls on elected officials to end conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. She also called on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that...
New Hampshire Legislature gets down to work
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers debated rules changes that reflected the dramatically divided House on Wednesday as the state's new Legislature began its first official day of work. The House convened with Republicans holding a razor thin 201-197 majority, with two seats vacant. That will make attendance...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. January 5, 2023. Editorial: A pledge to stay the course in Hartford. There was more than a little basking at the Capitol on Wednesday. And not without reason. Gov. Ned Lamont won a convincing reelection victory in November, bucking what could have been a tough year for Democrats with his party’s biggest gubernatorial win in decades. The General Assembly remained firmly in Democratic hands, with the message from voters that the state generally approves of the way things have been going in state government.
Georgia lawmakers eye abortion, other social fights for 2023
ATLANTA (AP) — Abortion, sex education and transgender care for youth had mixed success on Georgia agenda last year, and while lawmakers are getting another chance to tackle those issues in the session that starts Monday, it's unclear how far they'll go. Republican leaders haven't signaled a strong appetite...
Maine governor celebrates inauguration with heating aid win
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her...
Law firms, lobbyists, business pay for Mills' inauguration
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated...
Oregon's voter turnout led nation in 2022 election
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s elections. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling, who...
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Frankort State Journal. December 30, 2022. Editorial: Ky. joins coalition to crack down on text message scams. We all get them — annoying unwanted text messages from fraudulent numbers. Hoping to remedy the issue, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced recently that he has joined a bipartisan coalition, which includes all of his state counterparts, urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to crack down on these messages.
'Gut-wrenching': Rising star state lawmaker killed in crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative, considered a rising political star, was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his vehicle early Thursday morning as he returned home from the governor's inauguration ball, state police said. The other driver also died. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat...
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. January 3, 2023. Editorial: Regents Plan To Extend Tuition Break A Good One. The South Dakota Board of Regents is attempting to bolster the numbers in its university system by extending its program to offer in-state tuition to out-of-state students. Last month, the regents voted to...
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Intelligencer. January 2, 2023. Even with warmer temperatures at hand, it was just a little more than a week ago that customers in both West Virginia and Ohio were asked to conserve electricity, as a bone-chilling temperature plunge was putting a strain on our power grid. PJM Interconnection, First Energy and Appalachian Power asked customers to do what they could through Christmas morning.
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. January 2, 2023. Editorial: Seek a bolder vision for U’s medical center. Proposed Fairview-Sanford merger raises questions about the future of the university’s hospitals, clinics. A resurrected merger proposed by Fairview and South Dakota-based Sanford Health has provided one road map for the University of Minnesota...
Estimates show Alaska adds small number to population
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's population grew by roughly 450 people between July 2021 and July 2022, estimates released by the state labor department Thursday show. The population was an estimated 736,105 in July 2021 and 736,556 a year later, according the the department. Most boroughs or census areas...
Vermont seeks federal damage assessment from storm, outages
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont has requested a federal damage assessment to see if the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration from last month's storm that caused tens of thousands of power outages and other damage. Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann requested the preliminary assessment for...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. January 3, 2023. Editorial: SC inter-agency cooperation should be the rule, not the exception. We wish cooperation and coordination among the various S.C. state agencies and other public institutions weren’t so rare, so it’s important to call attention to an instance when it happens, particularly when the instance involves something as important as reducing lives lost in South Carolina’s addiction crisis.
Maine campers set another attendance record in 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine campers set a record for visits to state park campgrounds last year, furthering a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maine State Park campgrounds recorded more than 319,000 visitor nights last year, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands said Friday in a statement. That was about 4,000 more campers than the previous year.
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
