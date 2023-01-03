ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

InsuranceNewsNet

50 prosecuted in Va. for stealing millions from COVID relief fundU.S. attorneys in eastern Va. prosecuted 50 in '22 for stealing millions in COVID relief funds

Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva" target="_blank"> The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. </a> prosecuted 50 people in 2022 for attempting to swindle the government and associated financial institutions out of nearly. $125 million. in COVID-19 relief funds. "But there is still considerable work to be done,"...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida Teen Jailed for Posing as Doctor Sentenced in Fraud Case

*A Flordia man who previously made headlines for impersonating a doctor when he was a teenager has been sentenced for his 2020 grand theft and fraud case. We reported previously that Malachi Love-Robinson, also known as “Dr. Love,” made national headlines in 2016 after being busted for running a fake gynecology center. A year later […] The post Florida Teen Jailed for Posing…
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

New Jersey Acting Attorney General Platkin: Essex County Insurance Agent Indicted for Allegedly Submitting Fraudulent Applications to Insurance Companies to Illegally Obtain Commissions

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor. was indicted on charges related to fraudulent insurance applications he allegedly submitted to four insurance companies to illegally obtain commissions. , 37, of. Newark. , was charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception (2nd...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
The Center Square

Louisiana audit finds issues with agency that provides benefits for state employees

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Group Benefits filed inaccurate financial reports for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, due in part to the lack of an "effective review and reconciliation process," according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued a report last week that examined the fiscal year 2022 financial information, reporting and compliance at the Office of Group Benefits, which provides health and life insurance benefits to state employees, retirees, and dependents. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana had received $567,366 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention, to increase the availability of delinquency prevention and intervention programs for at-risk youth, to improve the juvenile justice system, and to maintain compliance with the JJDP Act’s four core requirements. This project intends to aid both state and local efforts.
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission Issues Penalty Assessment Involving Visionary Movers

To: Visionary Movers LLC , 3606 S 272nd St. , Kent, WA. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. (Visionary or Company) violated Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 48015-550,. Cargo Insurance. ; WAC 480-15-555, Criminal Background Checks for Prospective Employees; and WAC 480-15-570, Driver Safety Requirements, which adopts Title 49 Code of...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalb.com

State Rep. Mike Johnson, Connect LA urge residents to ‘challenge the map’ for statewide internet access

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson is backing the effort of one state department that is looking to cancel out the digital divide across the state. The Federal Communications Commission has published new broadband service and availability maps, which will be used to determine how much funding states across the country will receive from the federal government to provide internet access to underserved areas within their state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested During the Alleged Burglary of a Business and Has Been Charged with Trespassing, Theft, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested During the Alleged Burglary of a Business and Has Been Charged with Trespassing, Theft, and Other Charges. A Louisiana man has been arrested for trespassing on business property, theft, and other charges. He also reportedly attempted to flee and struck deputies when they approached him. The St...
LAPLACE, LA
fox8live.com

La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana

Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has provided extra grant payments to movie theaters across the state as part of the second wave of financing for cinemas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

