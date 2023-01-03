Read full article on original website
50 prosecuted in Va. for stealing millions from COVID relief fundU.S. attorneys in eastern Va. prosecuted 50 in '22 for stealing millions in COVID relief funds
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva" target="_blank"> The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. </a> prosecuted 50 people in 2022 for attempting to swindle the government and associated financial institutions out of nearly. $125 million. in COVID-19 relief funds. "But there is still considerable work to be done,"...
Florida Teen Jailed for Posing as Doctor Sentenced in Fraud Case
*A Flordia man who previously made headlines for impersonating a doctor when he was a teenager has been sentenced for his 2020 grand theft and fraud case. We reported previously that Malachi Love-Robinson, also known as “Dr. Love,” made national headlines in 2016 after being busted for running a fake gynecology center. A year later […] The post Florida Teen Jailed for Posing…
Former DWD employee filed more than $34K in fraudulent unemployment claims
INDIANAPOLIS — A former employee with the Department of Workforce Development. in fraudulent unemployment claims for herself and her husband and now faces felony charges for theft, perjury and official misconduct. According to the investigative report filed by. Indiana's. Office of Inspector General. , program specialist. filed for and...
New Jersey Acting Attorney General Platkin: Essex County Insurance Agent Indicted for Allegedly Submitting Fraudulent Applications to Insurance Companies to Illegally Obtain Commissions
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor. was indicted on charges related to fraudulent insurance applications he allegedly submitted to four insurance companies to illegally obtain commissions. , 37, of. Newark. , was charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception (2nd...
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: State Police fires trooper famous for social media persona amid scrutiny over hit and run
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana state trooper who garnered fame on Facebook and Tiktok under the name "Stalekracker" has lost his job amid an investigation into accusations that he fled the scene of a boating crash while off duty. The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Thursday that Justin Chiasson is terminated...
La. state health officer discusses latest COVID status after holidays
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health experts predicted to see a rise in COVID cases after the holidays and it’s what we’re seeing right now in Louisiana. As we start 2023, WAFB sat down with Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health, who’s been the main face you’ve seen since the start of the pandemic.
Louisiana audit finds issues with agency that provides benefits for state employees
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Group Benefits filed inaccurate financial reports for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, due in part to the lack of an "effective review and reconciliation process," according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued a report last week that examined the fiscal year 2022 financial information, reporting and compliance at the Office of Group Benefits, which provides health and life insurance benefits to state employees, retirees, and dependents. ...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ex-New Jersey official admits defrauding state program of more than $4.5M
He supervised, managed and oversaw the process by which third-party vendors were paid for services rendered to eligible TBI Fund patients. The TBI Fund is a publicly funded program run by the New Jersey Division of Disability Services, a component of the New Jersey Department of Human Services. Once a patient receives those services, the service provider…
State seeks to freeze assets of Nebraska investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a group of companies and two investment funds at the center of an investigation into an alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the biggest in state history. Late Wednesday,. Lancaster County District. Judge. granted...
State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
State of Louisiana Awarded Over $567,000 for Continued Support of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana had received $567,366 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention, to increase the availability of delinquency prevention and intervention programs for at-risk youth, to improve the juvenile justice system, and to maintain compliance with the JJDP Act’s four core requirements. This project intends to aid both state and local efforts.
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies. A Louisiana man suspected of murder has been apprehended in Beauregard Parish with the help of multiple agencies. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 8:00 am on January 5, 2023, Hank Windham was located on...
Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission Issues Penalty Assessment Involving Visionary Movers
To: Visionary Movers LLC , 3606 S 272nd St. , Kent, WA. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. (Visionary or Company) violated Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 48015-550,. Cargo Insurance. ; WAC 480-15-555, Criminal Background Checks for Prospective Employees; and WAC 480-15-570, Driver Safety Requirements, which adopts Title 49 Code of...
kalb.com
State Rep. Mike Johnson, Connect LA urge residents to ‘challenge the map’ for statewide internet access
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson is backing the effort of one state department that is looking to cancel out the digital divide across the state. The Federal Communications Commission has published new broadband service and availability maps, which will be used to determine how much funding states across the country will receive from the federal government to provide internet access to underserved areas within their state.
Louisiana Man Arrested During the Alleged Burglary of a Business and Has Been Charged with Trespassing, Theft, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested During the Alleged Burglary of a Business and Has Been Charged with Trespassing, Theft, and Other Charges. A Louisiana man has been arrested for trespassing on business property, theft, and other charges. He also reportedly attempted to flee and struck deputies when they approached him. The St...
NOLA.com
After inmate's suicide at Louisiana prison, family confronts prison officials: 'We need justice'
The family of a Louisiana prison inmate who hanged himself in his cell publicly confronted corrections officials on Thursday, demanding more information and saying he had begged for medical and mental health treatment before his death. Family members learned of Jamaal Harris' death on Nov. 13, 2022. He was 23...
fox8live.com
La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana
Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has provided extra grant payments to movie theaters across the state as part of the second wave of financing for cinemas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Millions of adults and children will likely be re-evaluated for Medicaid eligibility in 2023
Douglas County Sentinel (GA) For just over two years, enrollees in Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids have had continuous coverage, meaning access to affordable health care without interruptions, regardless of changes in eligibility. That's because the ongoing federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, set in. March 2020. , increased federal funding...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a December 10 Shooting Death in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a December 10 Shooting Death in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, a Louisiana man was arrested in connection with the December 10, 2022, shooting death of another Louisiana while the two men were having a verbal argument. On...
