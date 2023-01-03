ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Michigan man charged with murder in New Year gunfire

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly firing an AR-15 rifle in celebration and killing two guests at his New Year's party. Christopher Alan Toppenberg, 62, of Lawrence Township, also faces two gun charges. He is...
