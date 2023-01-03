ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSVN-TV

Suspect accused of striking and killing driver in Miramar appears in court

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest. Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July. The investigation determined that he was driving nearly...
MIRAMAR, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire Thursday night, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk

A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Davie

MIAMI - Police in Davie are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Wednesday afternoon at 441 near Orange Drive. Davie police said the motorcyclist died while the driver stayed at the scene Northbound lanes of 441 are closed in the area while police investigate.
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window

A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WEST PARK, FL
CBS Miami

More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
HipHopDX.com

Rob49 Reportedly Among 10 People Shot At French Montana Video Shoot

Miami Gardens, FL - A French Montana and Rob49 music video shoot has reportedly been marred by gunfire, leaving as many as 10 people injured — among them Rob49. According to 7 News Miami, the shooting took place outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday night (January 5) where the two rappers were filming a music video.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

NBC Miami

Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Girlfriend During Argument Over Money: Miami Police

A Miami man is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend during an argument over money on New Year's Eve, police said. Julio Morales, 27, turned himself in after the shooting and now faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon, according to an arrest report from City of Miami Police.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead

MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided. The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home. One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police. 
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate

Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Two men arrested for attempted homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars following a shooting in Hollywood. On Christmas Eve around 2 a.m., the Hollywood Police Department responded to a shooting in front of a residence on North 72 Avenue. According to police, a male and female were struck by gunfire and...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

