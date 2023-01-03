Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
BSO IDs woman found dead along Alligator Alley, criminal investigation underway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the woman whose body was found along Alligator Alley in the far western portion of the county the day prior. Authorities located the body of Ivy Bedell along the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
WSVN-TV
Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway faces new charge of shooting gun from car
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of firing shots from a speeding sports car while on the Palmetto Expressway back in December appeared back in court. Nelson Perez-Valdivia on Thursday morning appeared before another judge for an additional charge of firing a gun from a car. The bond in this...
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of striking and killing driver in Miramar appears in court
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest. Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July. The investigation determined that he was driving nearly...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Sergeant Justified in Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting: State Attorney
A Miami Police sergeant who fired the fatal shot that killed a man during a confrontation following a traffic stop last year won't face charges, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said. The incident happened on March 8 and left 34-year-old Antwon Cooper dead. The officer involved, Sgt. Constant Rosewood, was...
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire Thursday night, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.
Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk
A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
Multiple people shot in Florida during French Montana music video shoot, reports say
Multiple people were shot outside a Miami Gardens restaurant during a French Montana music video shoot, according to reports.
Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Davie
MIAMI - Police in Davie are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Wednesday afternoon at 441 near Orange Drive. Davie police said the motorcyclist died while the driver stayed at the scene Northbound lanes of 441 are closed in the area while police investigate.
Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window
A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder.
HipHopDX.com
Rob49 Reportedly Among 10 People Shot At French Montana Video Shoot
Miami Gardens, FL - A French Montana and Rob49 music video shoot has reportedly been marred by gunfire, leaving as many as 10 people injured — among them Rob49. According to 7 News Miami, the shooting took place outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday night (January 5) where the two rappers were filming a music video.
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
NBC Miami
FPL Contractor Killed in Electrocution in SW Miami-Dade Identified as 32-Year-Old Man
The Florida Power and Light contractor who died after he was electrocuted in southwest Miami-Dade has been identified as police continued their investigation into the incident. Jorge Hernandez, 32, was a subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Street...
NBC Miami
Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Girlfriend During Argument Over Money: Miami Police
A Miami man is in jail after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend during an argument over money on New Year's Eve, police said. Julio Morales, 27, turned himself in after the shooting and now faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon, according to an arrest report from City of Miami Police.
cw34.com
Woman found dead along Alligator Alley, identified as 20-year-old woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman found near Alligator Alley has been identified as a woman with an extensive history with the sheriff's office, detectives say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the body of a young woman was discovered on Wednesday morning, along Alligator...
Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead
MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided. The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home. One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police.
floridapolitics.com
Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate
Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
cw34.com
Two men arrested for attempted homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars following a shooting in Hollywood. On Christmas Eve around 2 a.m., the Hollywood Police Department responded to a shooting in front of a residence on North 72 Avenue. According to police, a male and female were struck by gunfire and...
