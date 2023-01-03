ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 wasn’t a total bust in Brooklyn!

2022 sure was a doozy! But the year wasn’t a total bust. Some good things actually happened in Brooklyn in 2022. And importantly, we avoided some utter disasters. The way things were going, think what might have happened!. Take a walk with the Brooklyn Eagle down 2022’s memory lane...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life

Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Harlem boy performs as poet laureate of New York

NEW YORK - At Gov. Kathy Hochul's historic inauguration Sunday, a lyrically gifted 9-year-old from Harlem stole the show. His name is Kayden Hern. "In my mind, I used to be a child of poverty, not knowing that hopes and dreams can become reality," Hern told the crowd rhythmically, peering over the top of the podium.Hern easily seems wise beyond his years, impressing everyone he meets."I was outside the Apollo Theater, it was Amateur Night," Hochul recalled at the beginning of her speech Sunday. "And there's a long line around the block, and I saw this young man standing there. I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Thursday, January 5, 2022

MIDWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH THEFT OF CHECKS AND IDENTITIES. DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – An arrest has been made in connection with checks stolen from Brooklynites and local charities, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and the United States Postal Inspection Service announced on Thursday, January 5. Gennady Galker, a 40-year-old Midwood man, is accused of allegedly stealing checks from Brooklynites and using a stolen identity to further his scheme, and of thefts totaling $31,149, including a $1,148 check from DiNapoli’s Office of Unclaimed Funds and various checks from the Jewish Communal Fund intended for area charities.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Videos show terror during Brooklyn subway mass shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the terror underground when a gunman opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway car and shot 10 people in 2022.The suspect, Frank James, pleaded guilty this week. Prosecutors used the footage as evidence in court. Blood, smoke and confusion. Witness video showed the horror on board the subway car in Sunset Park as it kept moving."Was it gunshots?" one person said."Oh my God that's a lot of blood," another said."Can someone help me get off ... my leg hurts a lot," another said."Does anyone know what that was?" a person added.MORE: Sunset Park shooting suspect Frank...
BROOKLYN, NY
6sqft

Brooklyn icon Sahadi’s recognized by the state as a historic business

Sahadi’s, a New York City staple for more than 120 years, has been added to the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry, as first reported by the Brooklyn Paper. The Middle Eastern grocery store and cafe first opened in Lower Manhattan in 1895 before moving to Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue in 1948 where it has been located ever since. The registry, overseen by the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, recognizes businesses that have operated for at least 50 years and have “contributed to their communities’ history.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

WATCH: Video inside subway car during Frank James’ shooting spree

A federal court judge sitting in Brooklyn, Hon. William Kuntz, unsealed video exhibits on Wednesday of subway shooter Frank James during the bloody scene inside of the N train subway car immediately after James stopped shooting and before the train doors opened. The video shows the train pull into the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, then fatally shot by ex-husband in bloody Brooklyn love triangle, NYPD says

An angry ex-husband chopped his former spouse’s boyfriend with a hatchet and then shot the wounded man, killing him, in a bloody rage at a Brooklyn strip mall parking lot Thursday night, police said. When police arrived at the supermarket parking lot on Ocean Ave. near Voorhies Ave. in Sheepshead Bay around 9 p.m., they found the 42-year-old victim lying on the ground. His 44-year-old ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Shootings and homicides down in Brooklyn since 2020 peak

An increase in crime has been a big topic in New York City since the pandemic, however, Brooklyn has seen consistent drops in both shooting and homicides, which are down 31 percent and 21 percent, respectively, since 2020, according to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Gonzalez explained that these drops are...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Hager accused of fraud at Williamsburg hotel project

Isaac Hager recently lost his stakes in two high-profile properties to bankruptcy sales, but that could be the least of his concerns. The Brooklyn developer has been accused of fraudulently transferring $7.2 million from an entity affiliated with a bankrupt Williamsburg hotel project to shield the money from the property’s creditors, a trustee for the creditors alleges.
BROOKLYN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

A New Food Concept Coming to the Upper West Side

Marc Lore—the man who co-founded Jet.com, the e-commerce platform which sold to Walmart for $3.3 billion in 2016—has been working on something new, and it’s coming to the Upper West Side. The name of his latest venture is Wonder: a food delivery concept that’s been operating in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Brooklyn Heights business recognized for serving community for 75 years

A Brooklyn Heights business was recognized for its decades serving the community. The business’s full name is Sahadi's Importing Company, but residents probably just know it as Sahadi's. The Middle Eastern market has called Atlantic Avenue home since the 1940s. The store has now been recognized on the New...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mutant Ape Planet NFT developer charged with fraud in Brooklyn federal court

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A developer of the NFT known as Mutant Ape Planet was charged in the Eastern District of New York for allegedly defrauding investors of $2.9 million. Aurelien Michel, a 24-year-old, French national who lives in Dubai, was charged with defrauding purchasers of his non-fungible token (NFT), a type of digital asset, of more than $2.9 million. Michel was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday night and appeared before Magistrate Judge James Cho on Thursday.
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC

New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

