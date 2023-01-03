Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
As a Nurse Strike Approaches, NYC Hospitals Begin Relocating Sick Infants And Diverting Back AmbulancesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Al Sharpton, prominent NYC leaders gather at Harlem 'Public Safety Summit'
A major summit, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton, is underway at the National Action Network in an effort to fight crime in New York City.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
2022 wasn’t a total bust in Brooklyn!
2022 sure was a doozy! But the year wasn’t a total bust. Some good things actually happened in Brooklyn in 2022. And importantly, we avoided some utter disasters. The way things were going, think what might have happened!. Take a walk with the Brooklyn Eagle down 2022’s memory lane...
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
bkreader.com
Iwen Chu Found the Perfect Dem Candidate for BK’s New Senate District– Herself
When South Brooklyn resident Iwen Chu first heard state legislators were considering creating a new senate district for her Asian-plurality area, she immediately started searching for a candidate she could get behind. As club president of the Stars & Stripes Democratic Club of the 49th Assembly District, part of her...
Harlem boy performs as poet laureate of New York
NEW YORK - At Gov. Kathy Hochul's historic inauguration Sunday, a lyrically gifted 9-year-old from Harlem stole the show. His name is Kayden Hern. "In my mind, I used to be a child of poverty, not knowing that hopes and dreams can become reality," Hern told the crowd rhythmically, peering over the top of the podium.Hern easily seems wise beyond his years, impressing everyone he meets."I was outside the Apollo Theater, it was Amateur Night," Hochul recalled at the beginning of her speech Sunday. "And there's a long line around the block, and I saw this young man standing there. I...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Thursday, January 5, 2022
MIDWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH THEFT OF CHECKS AND IDENTITIES. DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – An arrest has been made in connection with checks stolen from Brooklynites and local charities, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and the United States Postal Inspection Service announced on Thursday, January 5. Gennady Galker, a 40-year-old Midwood man, is accused of allegedly stealing checks from Brooklynites and using a stolen identity to further his scheme, and of thefts totaling $31,149, including a $1,148 check from DiNapoli’s Office of Unclaimed Funds and various checks from the Jewish Communal Fund intended for area charities.
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top Black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering “historic.” “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
Videos show terror during Brooklyn subway mass shooting
NEW YORK -- New video shows the terror underground when a gunman opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway car and shot 10 people in 2022.The suspect, Frank James, pleaded guilty this week. Prosecutors used the footage as evidence in court. Blood, smoke and confusion. Witness video showed the horror on board the subway car in Sunset Park as it kept moving."Was it gunshots?" one person said."Oh my God that's a lot of blood," another said."Can someone help me get off ... my leg hurts a lot," another said."Does anyone know what that was?" a person added.MORE: Sunset Park shooting suspect Frank...
6sqft
Brooklyn icon Sahadi’s recognized by the state as a historic business
Sahadi’s, a New York City staple for more than 120 years, has been added to the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry, as first reported by the Brooklyn Paper. The Middle Eastern grocery store and cafe first opened in Lower Manhattan in 1895 before moving to Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue in 1948 where it has been located ever since. The registry, overseen by the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, recognizes businesses that have operated for at least 50 years and have “contributed to their communities’ history.”
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
WATCH: Video inside subway car during Frank James’ shooting spree
A federal court judge sitting in Brooklyn, Hon. William Kuntz, unsealed video exhibits on Wednesday of subway shooter Frank James during the bloody scene inside of the N train subway car immediately after James stopped shooting and before the train doors opened. The video shows the train pull into the...
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, then fatally shot by ex-husband in bloody Brooklyn love triangle, NYPD says
An angry ex-husband chopped his former spouse’s boyfriend with a hatchet and then shot the wounded man, killing him, in a bloody rage at a Brooklyn strip mall parking lot Thursday night, police said. When police arrived at the supermarket parking lot on Ocean Ave. near Voorhies Ave. in Sheepshead Bay around 9 p.m., they found the 42-year-old victim lying on the ground. His 44-year-old ...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Shootings and homicides down in Brooklyn since 2020 peak
An increase in crime has been a big topic in New York City since the pandemic, however, Brooklyn has seen consistent drops in both shooting and homicides, which are down 31 percent and 21 percent, respectively, since 2020, according to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Gonzalez explained that these drops are...
therealdeal.com
Hager accused of fraud at Williamsburg hotel project
Isaac Hager recently lost his stakes in two high-profile properties to bankruptcy sales, but that could be the least of his concerns. The Brooklyn developer has been accused of fraudulently transferring $7.2 million from an entity affiliated with a bankrupt Williamsburg hotel project to shield the money from the property’s creditors, a trustee for the creditors alleges.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
A New Food Concept Coming to the Upper West Side
Marc Lore—the man who co-founded Jet.com, the e-commerce platform which sold to Walmart for $3.3 billion in 2016—has been working on something new, and it’s coming to the Upper West Side. The name of his latest venture is Wonder: a food delivery concept that’s been operating in...
News 12
Brooklyn Heights business recognized for serving community for 75 years
A Brooklyn Heights business was recognized for its decades serving the community. The business’s full name is Sahadi's Importing Company, but residents probably just know it as Sahadi's. The Middle Eastern market has called Atlantic Avenue home since the 1940s. The store has now been recognized on the New...
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Marijuana Use Spills Into NYC Classrooms as Educators Grapple With New Cannabis Landscape
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. The Manhattan 16-year-old started smoking weed to get over a bad breakup, initially keeping the habit outside school hours. Soon, though, he was using marijuana to address other mental...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mutant Ape Planet NFT developer charged with fraud in Brooklyn federal court
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A developer of the NFT known as Mutant Ape Planet was charged in the Eastern District of New York for allegedly defrauding investors of $2.9 million. Aurelien Michel, a 24-year-old, French national who lives in Dubai, was charged with defrauding purchasers of his non-fungible token (NFT), a type of digital asset, of more than $2.9 million. Michel was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday night and appeared before Magistrate Judge James Cho on Thursday.
stupiddope.com
5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC
New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
