ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Rep. Ritchie Torres asks Dept. of Homeland Security for answers after report finds far-right Oath Keepers in its ranks

By Tim Balk, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A disclosure that hundreds of members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia may have worked in the Homeland Security Department demands answers from the anti-terrorism agency, Rep. Ritchie Torres said Monday.

Torres (D-Bronx) sent a letter to the department Monday afternoon asking its leadership to take “all appropriate measures” to ensure the agency does not employ violent far-right extremists, his office said.

The Project on Government Oversight, an independent watchdog, reported last month that more than 300 Oath Keepers listed in a leaked 2015 roster described themselves as active or former Homeland Security Department employees.

Most of those members had retired from the department, according to the watchdog. But the blinkered nature of the reported list raised concern that more government workers could have joined the Oath Keepers in the years since.

“It is a fundamental conflict of interest for any member of an anti-government group like the Oath Keepers to work for the U.S. government, and particularly for [Homeland Security] given its role in law enforcement and national security,” Torres said in the letter.

He asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to provide information about how the department is addressing possible Oath Keepers membership within its ranks.

The Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Torres was the lone signer on the letter. It used the letterhead of the House Homeland Security Committee; the Bronx congressman serves as the committee’s vice chairman.

Democrats were rushing to put their final stamps on the 117th Congress before Republicans take control of the House and its committees Tuesday.

The Homeland Security Department, which has more than 240,000 employees, extended its long-running domestic terrorism advisory in November.

The department said the advisory marked the seventh such notice since January 2021, the month that former President Donald Trump’s election lies inspired his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol.

More than 20 Oath Keepers have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack .

Two leaders of the group — Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, and Kelly Meggs, the leader of its Florida chapter — were found guilty of seditious conspiracy in November .

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

AOC opens door to potential deal with Republicans on compromise speaker candidate

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday refused to rule out supporting a possible compromise candidate for speaker of the House as Republican drama showed no sign of dying down. The progressive leader sounded like she was looking to play Capitol power broker as she floated the prospect of Democrats being given control of some House committees in exchange for backing a Republican to take the ...
Daily News

House speaker chaos drags on as Rep. Kevin McCarthy haggles with GOP far-right rebels

Republicans were haggling Friday over a deal that could help Rep. Kevin McCarthy inch closer to winning his elusive fight to be the speaker of the House. With a fourth day of votes looming and no end in sight, supporters of McCarthy and leaders of his 21 far right-wing opponents were negotiating over a possible compromise that could end their historic rebellion. “Apparently, I like to make ...
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily News

Elon Musk backs Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker amid Twitter and Tesla woes

Embattled Twitter boss Elon Musk backed Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his chaotic bid for speaker of the House, an endorsement that is likely to produce more chuckles than votes given the billionaire tech mogul’s recent troubles. The troubled tech titan said Republican lawmakers should elect McCarthy in a predawn tweet Thursday as the California lawmaker struggles to win over a band of ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily News

Republican House wreckers: A few fringe Republicans are holding their party and the country hostage

Back in FDR’s day, Will Rogers quipped, “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.” In Bill Clinton’s day, the president said that Democrats fall in love with their candidates, while Republicans fall in line. Hundreds of times since, headlines have proclaimed hothead Democrats in disarray — internally split, seemingly outmaneuvered by the cold, canny and calculating ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily News

Trump gives backing to Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker after day of Republican humiliation

Former President Donald Trump Wednesday gave a message of support to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his bid for speaker of the House after letting him go through a day of humiliation at the hands of fellow Republicans. Predicting that “McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB,” Trump urged GOP lawmakers to unite behind his faltering bid to lead the newly minted Republican ...
Daily News

Ready, aim, holster your weapon: The Supreme Court must not agree to a radical request to

It was bad enough when, last June, an activist Supreme Court majority that comically calls itself conservative invalidated a century-old New York law restricting the concealed carry of firearms. Now the same majority could use its so-called shadow docket to override a federal appeals court and shoot down the state law passed in its place — without even bothering to hear the state’s arguments ...
Daily News

A pill to swallow: The FDA is right to allow pharmacies to distribute abortion medication

Precisely when human life begins is above our pay grade, but at a time when states are radically restricting women’s right to seek reproductive health care — and forcing rape and incest victims, among others, to give birth — policymakers in Washington ought to be wisely using the levers of federal laws and regulations to safeguard those same freedoms. That renders it a no-brainer that the Food ...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy