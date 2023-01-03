Robert G. Reath, age 75, of New Providence, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was born in Drumore, son of the last Robert W. and Hattie Grisham Reath. Robert served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne as a Paratrooper from 1968-1973. He retired as a custodian for Solanco school district for 32 years. He also drove school bus for Solanco School District, Eschbach Bus Services and Schultz Bus Company for 50 years combined. ​

NEW PROVIDENCE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO