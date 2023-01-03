ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Street, PA

John J. McMaster, 66, of Drumore died Wednesday, January 4

John J. McMaster, 66, of Drumore, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 after a long illness. He was the son of the late John and Anne (Cooke) McMaster, and the loving husband of the late Michelle A. (Suloff) McMaster (2019). He worked for Congoleum Corp. in Trainer for many...
DRUMORE, PA
Robert G. Reath, 75, of New Providence died Wednesday, January 4

Robert G. Reath, age 75, of New Providence, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was born in Drumore, son of the last Robert W. and Hattie Grisham Reath. Robert served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne as a Paratrooper from 1968-1973. He retired as a custodian for Solanco school district for 32 years. He also drove school bus for Solanco School District, Eschbach Bus Services and Schultz Bus Company for 50 years combined. ​
NEW PROVIDENCE, PA

