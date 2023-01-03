ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Burkina Faso rights group alleges 28 dead in ethnic killings

By ARSENE KABORE and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Xbd4_0k1o5h3600

Volunteer militia groups supporting Burkina Faso's army have killed dozens of civilians of the ethnic Fulani group, including children, in the troubled country's west, a local rights group charged on Tuesday.

The military supporters killed nearly 30 civilians last week in Nouna town, a predominately Fulani and Muslim community, according to Daouda Diallo, executive secretary of the civic group, the Collective Against Impunity and Stigmatization of Communities. Burkina Faso's Fulani people have been increasingly targeted by the military and local defense militias because they are suspected of supporting the West African country's Islamic extremist rebels that have been inflicting violence on the country for years.

“They (support militia) essentially targeted resourceful or influential people and the able-bodied members of the community, resulting in the loss of many human lives,” said Diallo. The killings in Nouna were revenge attacks by volunteer fighters after jihadis attacked their headquarters, he said.

Burkina Faso’s government said it has launched an investigation into the killings of at least 28 people. In a statement Monday, Armel Sama Burkina Faso’s prosecutor called on the population to remain calm during the investigation and said the government would arrest the perpetrators who conducted acts of “unprecedented gravity.”

Extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people in Burkina Faso over the past seven years. Lack of confidence in the government's ability to stem the extremist violence led to two coups in Burkina Faso last year.

Violence against the Fulani people has increased since the country's new junta leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, seized power in September, allege rights groups. Between October and January Diallo's group documented nearly 250 cases of extrajudicial killings compared to 95 in the previous four months, said Diallo.

There were more initiatives for dialogue between communities and the jihadis under the rule of the previous junta leader, Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, which might have resulted in fewer killings, he said.

In an attempt to stem jihadi violence, the government has recruited tens of thousands of civilian volunteers to fight alongside the army. Both groups have been accused by rights groups of committing atrocities against civilians. Many Fulani community members say they're equally afraid of the jihadis as they are of the volunteer militias.

Burkina Faso's government didn't immediately respond to questions about the alleged abuses. In his New Year's speech to the nation, Traore thanked the volunteer fighters for their patriotism.

But across Burkina Faso, residents charge that the volunteers are rounding up civilians and killing them.

In December, seven volunteers abducted a father and son from their shop in Kongoussi town in the Center North region, Yacouba Diallo a resident who said he witnessed their abduction told The Associated Press by phone. The men were found dead in the forest two days later, the father had two gunshots to his body and the son was slaughtered with a knife, said Diallo.

As jihadi violence escalates, conflict analysts warn these killings will increase.

“I think we are currently seeing a grim turn in the crisis in Burkina Faso, as there has clearly been an increase in extrajudicial killings in recent weeks and the events in Nouna are the culmination of this trend,” said Heni Nsaibia, a senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

“There is an imminent risk of further mass atrocities in the near future, possibly committed by any of the parties involved in the conflict,” he said.

———

Mednick reported from Dakar, Senegal

Comments / 0

Related
Military.com

Marines Boot Recruit with Neo-Nazi Ties from Delayed-Entry Program

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with comment from Christopher Semok after he contacted Military.com and confirmed the details disclosed by the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps said that it discharged a recruit from its delayed-entry program after he admitted to having a history of membership in neo-Nazi groups.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Pakistan says it won’t allow countries to shelter militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political and military leadership on Monday vowed that no nation will be allowed to shelter militants who stage attacks against the country — an apparent reference to neighboring Afghanistan. The statement came amid a spike in attacks by the militant Pakistani Taliban, many...
Military.com

Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme

An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Anglican Church and UK condemn desecration of Jerusalem graves

The Anglican Church and United Kingdom have expressed "dismay" at an attack on a historic cemetery close to Jerusalem's walled Old City. More than 30 graves at the Protestant Cemetery on Mount Zion were desecrated on Sunday. Crosses were broken and headstones toppled and smashed. Jewish extremists have been blamed...
The Associated Press

Afghan Taliban kill 8 in raids of IS hideouts in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban killed eight Islamic State militants and arrested nine others in a series of raids targeting key figures in a spate of attacks in Kabul, a senior Taliban government spokesman said Thursday. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban government, said the raids in the capital city and western Nimroz province on Wednesday targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, Pakistan’s embassy and the military airport. Eight IS fighters, including foreign nationals, were killed and seven others arrested in Kabul, while a separate operation in western Nimroz province resulted in two more IS arrests, Mujahid said. “These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan,” Mujahid said in a tweet.
BBC

Iran protests: Death row reporter Mehdi Beik arrested

An Iranian journalist who interviewed families of protesters who had been sentenced to death has been arrested, his wife and Iranian media say. Mehdi Beik was detained on Thursday night, reformist newspaper Etemad, which Mr Beik works for, said. The reasons for his arrest are not known, but it comes...
US News and World Report

Leaders of Turkey, Syria Could Meet for Peace - Erdogan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he may meet Syria's Bashar al-Assad as part of a new peace process, after their defence ministers met last week for the highest-level talks between the two foes since the Syrian war began in 2011. In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan...
BBC

Iran's Revolutionary Guards set to be labelled as terrorist group by UK

The UK is preparing to formally declare that Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) is a terrorist organisation. The legal change would mean it becomes a criminal offence in the UK to belong to the group or support its activities. Whitehall sources said no announcement was imminent and many details...
The Associated Press

US-based Bidoon poet, activist says Kuwait deporting her

ROME (AP) — A Bidoon poet and activist who holds U.S. citizenship said Tuesday that Kuwait was deporting her against her will after she traveled to the oil-rich nation to visit her family. Mona Kareem, 35, told The Associated Press that she had been at Kuwait International Airport for hours after facing interrogation following her arrival on a flight from Beirut. She comes from Kuwait’s so-called Bidoon community, which is largely made up of descendants of desert nomads considered stateless by the government. Kareem described herself as being exiled from Kuwait since 2011 after leaving on a scholarship abroad with temporary travel documents. She later obtained U.S. citizenship and a passport while earning a doctorate in comparative literature at the State University of New York at Binghamton. She said she was able to travel to Kuwait with her U.S. passport this past summer to visit her six siblings and parents who still live there. Americans can receive visas on arrival to Kuwait, an autocratic nation run by a ruling emir that’s slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey and is one of the world’s top oil producers.
The Jewish Press

US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes

The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
ABC News

ABC News

968K+
Followers
202K+
Post
565M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy