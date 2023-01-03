ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Woman, 76, knocked to ground by purse-snatcher in Tribeca

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 76-year-old woman was forced to the ground by a man who stole her purse in broad daylight on a Tribeca street this week.

The NYPD released video Tuesday of the violent robbery on Leonard Street, between Church Street and Broadway, around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The victim had just left the gym and was walking down the sidewalk when a man came up and tried to snatch her purse, police said.

Video shows the man casually trying to grab her purse in front of passersby.

The woman manages to hold onto the purse briefly before the man pulls it away from her, causing her to fall to the pavement, video shows.

Police released video Tuesday showing Sunday's robbery in Tribeca. Photo credit NYPD

The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect fled on foot down Church Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

