westbendnews.net
Future Home Of Paulding Exempted Character Academy
“The Paulding Exempted Character Academy is committed to building two buildings, one in Paulding and one in Oakwood to support Bible-based education which will be carried out by LifeWise Academy Paulding Exempted,” said Kevin Stahl, PECA President. “PECA would like to recognize Robert and Gretchen Noneman for donating the property in Paulding and Rhonda Bakle for donating the Oakwood property in memory of her mother Marge Kesler. We have already had substantial donations to support the projects, but this event marks the official campaign kickoff. If you would like to support the building projects, please reach out to a PECA board member for more information.”
westbendnews.net
Klopfenstein Ready to Serve Ohio’s 82nd House District
COLUMBUS – State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) took the oath of office Tuesday for his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 82nd House District, which includes Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties and the southern portion of Defiance County. “It is...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
WNDU
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
westbendnews.net
This week on PCBW: Al-Co products
Located in downtown Latty, Ohio Al-Co Products has been creating quality products at an affordable price for over 50 years. With a large selection of designs, colors, and customizable options for bathroom countertops, shower/wall panels, window sills, backsplashes, and more, Al-Co has what your home needs! In this episode of PCBW, you’ll hear from owner, Bret Busch. Bret shares the history of how Al-Co got its name, business trends, and the challenges and successes of being a small business owner in Northwest Ohio. Tune in to MY102.7 on Tuesday and Thursday at 8 am and 5 pm to hear the episode or find it online at https://www.my1027.org/paulding-county-business-weekly, or wherever you get your podcasts! A special thank you to Tiffany Goings with OhioMeansJobs Paulding County for making this program possible.
963xke.com
Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
New trial ordered in 2017 Lima murder
LIMA — The Third District Court of Appeals, in one of its final rulings of 2022, overturned the 2019 murder conviction of Clois Ray Adkins and returned the case to Allen County Common Pleas Court for a new trial. The appellate court’s ruling hinged primarily on a change in...
westbendnews.net
Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday
Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
westbendnews.net
Republicans Choose McClure as New Commissioner
The Paulding County Republican Central Committee met on Thursday, January 5, 2023 for regular business and to appoint a new County Commissioner after Roy Klopfenstein’s seat was vacated as he was elected to the OH state legislature in the 2022 election. Jan Commers read the secretary minutes from the...
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
westbendnews.net
Museum Works With Local Groups To Send Troops Holiday Cards
PAULDING – The John Paulding Historical Society participated in a program to make Christmas a little brighter for American service men and women. During its annual Festival of Trees, held in November, the historical society asked visitors to sign cards for deployed troops who wouldn’t be home for Christmas, as part of the USASOA Christmas Cards For Our Troops Program. The cards were donated by the Bargain Bin of Paulding County Inc.
westbendnews.net
Sonya Selhorst Named President of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital Campus
Mercy Health is pleased to announce that Sonya Selhorst has been named president of Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital campus. Sonya had been serving as interim president of the hospital since July and recently accepted the permanent position. “Sonya has served Mercy Health throughout her career and has shown...
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
wfft.com
23-year-old Fort Wayne man dies in New Year's Day crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A 23-year-old man died early New Year's Day after a car crash in Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner says Keishon Edwards of Fort Wayne died at the scene of a crash in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday. The cause...
Nearly two years after indictment, Lima man pleads to drug charges
LIMA — A Lima man facing 13 drug-related felony offenses will be sentenced in February after agreeing to a negotiated plea offer from prosecutors. Terry Watkins-Thomas, 35, appeared before Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Tuesday and agreed to plead guilty to four counts — including a first-degree felony charge of the possession of cocaine — in exchange for the state’s dismissal of the remaining nine charges.
wfft.com
Auto insurance rates continue to increase throughout the country
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Americans have seen a rise in their auto insurance rates. Since 2013, the average auto insurance rate is up over 20 percent. Even safe drivers rates are going up. Eight years without an accident, Isaac Geiger wants to know where his money is going. "Any...
