Miami, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton

If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

For Kid2, There's Nothing Embarrassing About '90s-Style Rock

All the members of Kid2 originally came to Miami to study jazz at the University of Miami. Somehow, more than a decade later and against all odds, the trio cranked out an album far more reminiscent of '90s lo-fi rock akin to Dinosaur Jr. than the jazz music they studied.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives

In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
MIAMI, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Best Miami Rooftop Bars

Miami, or, as some call it, the “Magic City,” has a lot to offer to its visitors. Miami is famous for its divine beaches, non-stop nightlife, and pleasantly warm weather. Miami is also known for its mind-blowing skyline, enormous shopping malls, architecture, and luxury hotels. In 1939, the...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Trademark Phrase Makes the Annual Banished Words List for 2023

Here in Miami, language is ever-evolving. The parlance is shifting year-to-year as the kiddos develop new slang and the multicultural smorgasbord that is the Magic City forges its linguistic path. It's custom to hear some Spanish sprinkled in with English to form new phrases such as "pero like," or for a new catchphrase like "mission" or "eating shit" to catch fire.
MIAMI, FL
lacademie.com

A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023

Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida

Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
AVENTURA, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $16.9 Million, This Miami Beach Villa Privatized by Lush Gardens That Perfect for The Party Outside

2901 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 2901 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida is named La Joya with 300 foot of water in most vibrant neighborhood on Miami Beach, features include dramatic master + sitting rm. 13ft ceilings, wall of glass, + 3 terraces. 4 beds up 1 down+ office/library. 1 bd, 1 and a half bath guest villa with private patio, 2 car garage, private gated entry court. This Home in Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2901 Flamingo Drive, please contact Jeri Jenkins (Phone: 305-534-4949) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

