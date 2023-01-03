Read full article on original website
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: January 2023’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix has tons of terrific titles in their list of new content available this January that will be sure to start your New Year off strong. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful January 2023 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
game-news24.com
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 4
New year, New Amsterdam. The popular NBC medical drama is the latest broadcast show to get the Netflix bump. The first two seasons were added to Netflix yesterday, and the show's at No. 6 on the streamer's top 10 list today, Wednesday, Jan. 4. The show stars Ryan Eggold as Max Goodwin, an inspirational director at New Amsterdam Medical Center, the oldest hospital in New York. The show is about to end after five seasons, with the finale airing on NBC on Jan. 17, so its addition to Netflix means it's getting set up for a second life on streaming. Today's No. 1 show is still Kaleidoscope (what order did you watch it in?), and the No. 1 movie is still Glass Onion (did you see the twist coming?). And The Witcher: Blood Origin has slid off the list entirely less than two weeks after its release, a disappointing outcome for the spin-off prequel for which Netflix had high hopes.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
New Amsterdam cast: Who stars in the NBC medical drama?
Since its premiere on NBC in September 2018, New Amsterdam has attained a loyal fan following who love the characters, relationships, and situations of the series. Thankfully, Netflix viewers finally had the chance to watch the show when seasons 1 and 2 arrive on Jan. 1. The series stars Ryan...
Bridgerton filming ‘postponed’ after bosses ‘axe’ season three storyline
FILMING for the third series of Bridgerton has reportedly being 'postponed' after bosses 'axed' a storyline. The Netflix hit, which stars Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan, is returning for another instalment. However, fans might have to wait longer than expected to watch the period drama. Filming on...
ComicBook
Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video
Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
startattle.com
Hunters (Season 2) Final Season, Amazon Prime Video, Al Pacino, trailer, release date
Evil doesn’t retire…so why should they? Hunters is back for the epic final season. Startattle.com – Hunters | Amazon Prime Video. Hunters (Season 2) Final Season, Amazon Prime Video, Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, trailer, release date. Hunters Season 2 (Final Season) Hunters is an American conspiracy drama...
‘New Amsterdam’ Is Ending After 5 Seasons — Here’s When You Can Catch the Series Finale
For five seasons, fans have tuned in to check on Dr. Maximus “Max” Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his colleagues on NBC’s New Amsterdam. In 2022, the network canceled the series amid its mid-season hiatus, and New Amsterdam reportedly ended due to declining ratings towards the end of the series.
Prince Harry interview kills off new Midsomer Murders episode
Midsomer Murders fans aren't impressed that the new episode has been bumped for an interview with Prince Harry on ITV.
TV Tonight: Our highlights for Friday, January 6
Death in Paradise is just one of the gems on TV Tonight.
