What's the deal with 2023? Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld stops by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday to let audiences know. The Brooklyn-born comedian is best known for his semi-fictionalized character and TV show Seinfeld, which he co-wrote with Larry David. He later created the talk-show series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which finds him spending the day with comedians driving around in search of coffee. Decades later, he's still doing standup and making audiences laugh with his observational humor. 7 and 9:30 p.m Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $67.50 to $187.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO