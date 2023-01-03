Read full article on original website
Related
biopharmadive.com
Fate, two other cell therapy biotechs lay off staff, restructure research
Three biotechnology companies developing new forms of cancer cell therapies are starting the new year with major cuts to staff and research, a possible sign of a longer research road than they or their investors had been expecting. In a statement Thursday, Fate Therapeutics said a partnership with Johnson &...
biopharmadive.com
Eisai, in pricing new Alzheimer’s drug, tries to sidestep controversy
The Food and Drug Administration’s approval Friday of a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease ushers in a sought-after treatment option for the many people in the U.S. who are diagnosed with the memory-robbing condition each year. For Eisai, the pharmaceutical developer behind the drug, the approval is both...
biopharmadive.com
FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai, Biogen in closely watched decision
The Food and Drug Administration has, for the second time, approved a medicine meant to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. In granting a so-called accelerated approval, the agency on Friday cleared the way to a new and sought-after option for the many people living with mild forms of the disease in the U.S. The medicine, which is known scientifically as lecanemab but will be sold under the brand name Leqembi, was developed through a partnership between the Japan-based pharmaceutical company Eisai and Biogen.
biopharmadive.com
Ensoma buys a startup to advance ‘in vivo’ cell therapy work
In twin announcements Thursday, Ensoma said it will acquire the startup Twelve Bio and revealed $85 million in new financing to advance its ‘in vivo’ cell therapy research. The funding round, led by 5AM Ventures and Arix Bioscience, will help Ensoma develop its “Engenious” in vivo cell therapy...
biopharmadive.com
Bluebird bolsters balance sheet with sale of second regulatory fast pass
Bluebird bio hasn’t yet made a sale of either of its recently approved gene therapies. But the Massachusetts-based biotechnology company has already turned two regulatory vouchers it received along with the approvals into nearly $200 million. Known as priority review vouchers, these assets allow a drug developer to receive...
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer pares back early-stage research in rare disease, cancer
Pfizer is trimming early-stage research in rare diseases and cancer, seeking to “externalize” development by licensing out programs, including viral vector gene therapies, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday. Late-stage gene therapy programs in hemophilia and muscular dystrophy won’t be affected. The shift in strategy, first reported by Barron’s,...
