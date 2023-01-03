SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — At least two suspects are in custody and one man is in the hospital after a Friday morning shooting on the south side. San Antonio police officers were called to Thirsty’s bar around 1 a.m. and upon arrival they found one man who had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken Brooke Army Medical Center for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

