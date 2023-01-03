ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Man recovering in hospital after shooting at South San Antonio bar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — At least two suspects are in custody and one man is in the hospital after a Friday morning shooting on the south side. San Antonio police officers were called to Thirsty’s bar around 1 a.m. and upon arrival they found one man who had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken Brooke Army Medical Center for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Man hospitalized following hit and run on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A hit and run victim is recovering after he was struck by a pickup while crossing a Northeast side street. KSAT-12 is reporting that the victim, a man in his 40’s, was crossing near the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel at around 9:30 P.M. Tuesday night when he was hit by someone driving a white pickup.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

