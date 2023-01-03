Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Cat dies as family of 6 makes it out safely after fire breaks out at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family is alright after a fire broke out at their East Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Roark Drive near East Houston Street. Fire officials said the family of six were asleep when the fire broke out from...
Overturned 18-wheeler catches fire on San Antonio's Loop 410, one dead
Please use a different route.
KSAT 12
Large fire destroys home on Southeast Side, at least one person displaced, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A home on the Southeast Side was leveled and destroyed by a large fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least one person displaced, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Denver Boulevard, near South Mittiman...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
KTSA
Man recovering in hospital after shooting at South San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — At least two suspects are in custody and one man is in the hospital after a Friday morning shooting on the south side. San Antonio police officers were called to Thirsty’s bar around 1 a.m. and upon arrival they found one man who had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken Brooke Army Medical Center for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
foxsanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for 15-year-old San Antonio teenager last seen on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
KTSA
SUV carrying 3 crashes into another vehicle after running red light near Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Lots of shattered glass and two heavily damaged vehicles, but San Antonio Police are still trying to determine who is responsible for the crash. At around 2:15 A.M. Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira where a vehicle carrying three people had rolled over after slamming into another car.
KTSA
Shooting at San Antonio basketball court sends one to the hospital
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for a man who shot a 19 year old at a North side basketball court Thursday night. Reports from the scene are that a group of people were playing basketball in the 2300 block of Copper Hill Drive at around 10 P.M.
KSAT 12
2-vehicle crash at intersection just north of downtown causes SUV to rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a 2-vehicle rollover crash just north of downtown early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Elmira Street, not far from Interstate 35 and the Central Library. According to police, the...
KSAT 12
Video of grass fire at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery goes viral on TikTok
SAN ANTONIO – A video that shows a grass fire at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetary is going viral on TikTok. The video, uploaded by Steve Torres on Wednesday, shows flames surrounding dozens of headstones as firefighters respond with water and shovels. As of Thursday afternoon, the 52-second...
KTSA
Man hospitalized following hit and run on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A hit and run victim is recovering after he was struck by a pickup while crossing a Northeast side street. KSAT-12 is reporting that the victim, a man in his 40’s, was crossing near the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel at around 9:30 P.M. Tuesday night when he was hit by someone driving a white pickup.
KTSA
Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever shot a man whose body was found in a car close to downtown. Officers got the call from the 800 block of Euclid for a shooting in progress at around 7:40 P.M. Tuesday. They found a man...
KSAT 12
1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on 410 ramp to I-35; ramp could be closed through evening commute
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash Thursday afternoon and police are urging people to avoid the area while they clear the scene. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35. A police spokesperson...
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
East-side Walmart back open after cleaning liquid spill leads to evacuation
SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart is back open for regular business after a cleaning liquid spill resulted in an evacuation around midday on Thursday. The store is located along the 4000 block of N Foster Road. "It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues into fatal shooting at West Side apartment complex parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is appealing to the public in hopes of finding the shooter who killed a 21-year-old man at a West Side apartment complex parking lot. According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened on Dec. 16 in the 5600 block of Culebra Road. Brandon Turley...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodent infestations result in temporary closures of 2 restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – The health department recently suspended the licenses of two restaurants due to rodent infestations. Both of the businesses were back up and operating when KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week to find out if they had made the required corrections. Yaya’s Thai Restaurant...
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
Experts share how to treat cedar fever in San Antonio
Cedar pollen levels will high on Friday.
KSAT 12
Woman found with universal mailbox key, stolen mail arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after she led them on a chase on Highway 90. According to BCSO, deputies were searching for Jessica Grim who had an active felony drug warrant. Deputies located Grim, 32, and attempted to initiate a traffic...
