Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee County wants input on climate change strategy
Milwaukee County leaders are once again talking about climate change. This time, though, they say they want to listen as well as talk. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley this week announced a new online survey about climate change that will “help guide our ongoing climate work.”. “Climate change impacts...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development
BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion
WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building...
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Seven communities to discuss funding for Lake Country Fire & Rescue
WALES — As communities try to fund the understaffed Lake Country Fire & Rescue, the Fire Board is holding a special meeting today with all seven municipalities that the consolidated fire district serves to discuss the future of the department and its funding. LCFR is a consolidated fire district...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce changes radio program’s name
WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced on Thursday that it has changed the name of its local radio series on WIBD, “The Local Business Spotlight” series, to “The WBACC Member Spotlight” series. “‘The WBACC Member Spotlight’ series can be...
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor
In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
Iowa CNH Offers Striking Workers “Best, And Final Offer”
After eight months, the 400 union workers that have been on strike at the CNH Industrial pant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer. Over 400 workers in Burlington and 600 workers in Racine, Wisconsin went on strike back in May over worker benefits. During this time, the union workers have been receiving weekly strike pay, but they are still dealing with a loss in income. Some have even taken up other jobs to supplement that income loss.
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
WisDOT extends comment period for I-94 expansion project
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has extended the comment period for its alternative proposal for the I-94 East-West corridor project, a project that has been up for debate since 2012.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Advocate Aurora Health merges with Atrium Health to become Advocate Health
OZAUKEE COUNTY — With discussions of a merger beginning last May, Aurora Health Care and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health recently made it official, creating Advocate Health. According to a press release, the merger was prompted by both companies’ desire to “best meet patients’ needs by redefining how, when and...
wtmj.com
2 students robbed at gunpoint outside of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dorms
MILWAUKEE — Two students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) were uninjured when a suspect exited a car, produced a firearm and robbed them outside of the Cambridge Commons Residence Hall on Wednesday night. As reported by TMJ4, the crime occurred outside of the popular dorm on the 2300-block...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg Plan Commission takes no action on proposed pet resort
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission took no action on a proposed pet grooming, training, boarding and daycare business on the former Dorothy Gullun property, after many questions were raised at a meeting this week. Brendan and Tierra Ryan came to the commission Tuesday to request a conditional use...
whbl.com
Sheboygan HSHS St. Nicholas, Aurora Announce First Babies of 2023
As the new year was in its fourth hour, the first new baby of 2023 in Sheboygan County entered the world at Sheboygan County Aurora Medical Center. The child would soon be joined by two others as New Year additions to Sheboygan County families. Valerie Nurek and Jason Joyner welcomed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donna L. Berg
Feb. 3, 1947 - Dec. 31, 2022. Donna L. Berg, age 75 of Hartford passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022. Donna was born February 3, 1947, in Beaver Dam, to Myrtle D. (nee Mattson) and Merrill J. Berg. She graduated Beaver Dam High School, class of 1965. Donna continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Oshkosh. She was a vocal and general music teacher at Central Middle School in Hartford for 33 years. Donna was a member of the Hartford Community Chorus, the Wisconsin Music and Educators Association, the National Educators Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Delta Omicron. She was also a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Parish, Hartford.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail
A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
Confrontation at Sheboygan school parking lot leads to arrest, gun seized
A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man while in a school parking lot during a confrontation that began off school grounds, police said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
DelaFREEZE to be held Jan. 14
DELAFIELD — The 5th Annual DelaFREEZE event will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Delafield. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce and its business members come together to provide live ice carvings and fun activities throughout Delafield. Blocks of ice will be placed...
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
