Ozaukee County, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee County wants input on climate change strategy

Milwaukee County leaders are once again talking about climate change. This time, though, they say they want to listen as well as talk. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley this week announced a new online survey about climate change that will “help guide our ongoing climate work.”. “Climate change impacts...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development

BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion

WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Seven communities to discuss funding for Lake Country Fire & Rescue

WALES — As communities try to fund the understaffed Lake Country Fire & Rescue, the Fire Board is holding a special meeting today with all seven municipalities that the consolidated fire district serves to discuss the future of the department and its funding. LCFR is a consolidated fire district...
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce changes radio program’s name

WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced on Thursday that it has changed the name of its local radio series on WIBD, “The Local Business Spotlight” series, to “The WBACC Member Spotlight” series. “‘The WBACC Member Spotlight’ series can be...
WEST BEND, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor

In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
WISCONSIN STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa CNH Offers Striking Workers “Best, And Final Offer”

After eight months, the 400 union workers that have been on strike at the CNH Industrial pant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer. Over 400 workers in Burlington and 600 workers in Racine, Wisconsin went on strike back in May over worker benefits. During this time, the union workers have been receiving weekly strike pay, but they are still dealing with a loss in income. Some have even taken up other jobs to supplement that income loss.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Advocate Aurora Health merges with Atrium Health to become Advocate Health

OZAUKEE COUNTY — With discussions of a merger beginning last May, Aurora Health Care and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health recently made it official, creating Advocate Health. According to a press release, the merger was prompted by both companies’ desire to “best meet patients’ needs by redefining how, when and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg Plan Commission takes no action on proposed pet resort

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission took no action on a proposed pet grooming, training, boarding and daycare business on the former Dorothy Gullun property, after many questions were raised at a meeting this week. Brendan and Tierra Ryan came to the commission Tuesday to request a conditional use...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donna L. Berg

Feb. 3, 1947 - Dec. 31, 2022. Donna L. Berg, age 75 of Hartford passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022. Donna was born February 3, 1947, in Beaver Dam, to Myrtle D. (nee Mattson) and Merrill J. Berg. She graduated Beaver Dam High School, class of 1965. Donna continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Oshkosh. She was a vocal and general music teacher at Central Middle School in Hartford for 33 years. Donna was a member of the Hartford Community Chorus, the Wisconsin Music and Educators Association, the National Educators Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Delta Omicron. She was also a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Parish, Hartford.
HARTFORD, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

DelaFREEZE to be held Jan. 14

DELAFIELD — The 5th Annual DelaFREEZE event will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Delafield. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce and its business members come together to provide live ice carvings and fun activities throughout Delafield. Blocks of ice will be placed...
DELAFIELD, WI

