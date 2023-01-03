ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

secretmiami.com

35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives

In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
MIAMI, FL
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
AVENTURA, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

What's the deal with 2023? Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld stops by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday to let audiences know. The Brooklyn-born comedian is best known for his semi-fictionalized character and TV show Seinfeld, which he co-wrote with Larry David. He later created the talk-show series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which finds him spending the day with comedians driving around in search of coffee. Decades later, he's still doing standup and making audiences laugh with his observational humor. 7 and 9:30 p.m Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $67.50 to $187.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $16.9 Million, This Miami Beach Villa Privatized by Lush Gardens That Perfect for The Party Outside

2901 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 2901 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida is named La Joya with 300 foot of water in most vibrant neighborhood on Miami Beach, features include dramatic master + sitting rm. 13ft ceilings, wall of glass, + 3 terraces. 4 beds up 1 down+ office/library. 1 bd, 1 and a half bath guest villa with private patio, 2 car garage, private gated entry court. This Home in Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2901 Flamingo Drive, please contact Jeri Jenkins (Phone: 305-534-4949) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton

If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thethreetomatoes.com

Miami Life: The High Life, Tattoos, Alex Katz, Prime 112

After you have lived in a Miami high rise, it’s difficult to live high anywhere else. If you want to live the high life, check out these condos. It’s not just buildings on the rise in Miami, it’s also tattoos with more mature folks sporting them too. I just found out that a gallery in Ft. Lauderdale is having an Alex Katz exhibit, “In Good Company.” And happy birthday to Prime 112, one of Miami’s most successful restaurants. PS…there’s still time to reserve your spot for a Feng Shui Masterclass on zoom, January 17.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Philly

People shot during rapper French Montana's video shoot outside Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI - Nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday evening.It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of the 2700 block of NW and 175th Street.CBS4 learned that a confrontation that started somewhere else, ended up in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant."There were multiple shots fired, it sounded like an assault rifle," says witness Ced Mogul.Six people were taken to area hospitals, four of those were taken by air rescue to the Ryder Trauma Center. Another four drove themselves or had someone drive them to the hospital.The shooting happened...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida

Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
AVENTURA, FL
lacademie.com

A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023

Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Final cut: Iconic Delray hair salon closes after 36 years

Hazel Butler (right) gets emotional as she reminisces with longtime customer and friend Mike Gauger and her co-worker Billie Christ. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Hazel Butler tried to keep back the tears as she talked about 16 years in the rearview mirror and the few remaining days left before she stopped collecting memories at Rex’s Hairstyling, the iconic Delray Beach shop with roots stretching back to 1986.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach

The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

