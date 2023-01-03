Read full article on original website
ALICE MARY GERKE
Alice Mary Gerke, 95, of Pilot Grove, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove. She was born December 23, 1927, in Tipton, the youngest of six children of Walter and Mary E. (Bestgen) Wolf. On January 25, 1949, in Tipton, she was married to Herbert...
ANNA MARIE KRAUSE
Anna Marie Krause, 94, of Concordia, MO, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Emma, with Pastor Jacob Mueller officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Saint Paul Lutheran High School or Good Shepherd Care Community in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
ANTHONY “TONY” THIES
Anthony “Tony” Thies, age 95, of Glasgow, died January 4, 2023 at Glasgow Gardens. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, where visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery.
TERESA LYNETTE “T.T.” MARTIN
Teresa Lynette “T.T.” Martin, 53, of Waverly, MO, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Victory Christian Fellowship in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Waverly Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Funeral Announcements for January 2, 2022
Memorial service for Elizabeth A. "Betty" Hausam, 95, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Broadway Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Carolyn V. Baker, 82, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday,...
McCarthy's Arm Twisting
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight
You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri.Photo byClassiv at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Dauphine Hotel, built around 1840, is located in Bonnots Mill, Missouri (Osage County). The two-story hotel was expanded in 1879. The brick building has a main facade that is six bays long with a two-story gallery that goes across the whole front of the structure. In 1980, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Bonnots Mill Historic District, which is also listed on the National Register.
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN EVERGY MISSOURI WEST FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGE CASES
Evergy Missouri West, Inc. has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment clause (FAC) charge on bills to electric customers. Evergy Missouri West has made two filings. In the first case Evergy Missouri West proposes to adjust the FAC to...
Historic Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri is over 150 years old
Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This is one of those homes where at first glance, you might wonder if people suggest it's haunted. Not every home that looks haunted actually is. Here, however, stands some history.
BOTHWELL REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER ANNOUNCES DATES FOR 2023 CANCER SUPPORT GROUP
The Bothwell Regional Health Center will again be hosting a monthly cancer support group in 2023. The High Hopes Cancer Center Group helps patients cope with their illness and live more effectively. The meetings are held at 4:00 p.m. monthly in the Susan O’Brien Fischer Cancer Center on the ground floor of the Canon Center for Cancer and Cardiovascular Care at 601 East 14th Street in Sedalia.
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION ANNOUNCES FIFTEEN YEAR CERTIFICATE FROM MISSOURI STATE HISTORICAL PRESERVATION OFFICE
Saline County Presiding Commissioner Becky Plattner announced that Saline County has been presented with a 15 year certificate from the Missouri State Historical Preservation Office as a Certified County Government during its meeting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Plattner gave recognition to Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman for continuing certification...
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN CONFLUENCE RIVERS WATER AND SEWER RATE CASES
The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in water and sewer rate cases filed by Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company, Inc. Applications to intervene and participate in the cases must be filed no later than January 26, 2023, with the Missouri...
After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READINGS OF BILLS ACCEPTING A NEW STREET AND TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP AT FORMER KEMPER MILITARY SCHOOL
The Boonville City Council heard first readings of bills accepting a street into Boonville and the transfer of ownership of two barracks at the former Kemper Military School during a recent meeting. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that first bill involves accepting Greenside Drive into the City of Boonville in...
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in Jefferson City
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in each direction from the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City to the Route 63/Route 94 interchange. The project also calls for restriping the eastbound lanes of Highway 54 on the bridge to expand from three lanes to four. The Route W bridge over Highway 54 and the interchange bridges at Routes 63 and 94 will be rehabilitated. MoDOT says it expects to award a contract for the project next December, with work expected to take place in 2024.
