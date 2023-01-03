John C. Rodgers, 60, of Valencia passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born in Pittsburgh on October 25, 1962 to the late Roy Rodgers and Nancy (Rimmel) Horner. John went to Seneca Valley High School. He then went to serve his country honorably in the Air Force. John loved to fish, hunt, garden, cook, and treasure hunt at thrift stores. John was known for being smart, funny, witty, strong willed and helping others. He is survived by his long time significant other Thea Brown. He was the father of Nicholas and Shannon Rodgers; brother of Suzanne (Richard) Cronheim; brother in law of Jennifer Rodgers; grandfather of Dominic and Vincent Rodgers; step brother of Christine Brant and Gary Horner. John was preceded in death by his brother Frank Rodgers. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

