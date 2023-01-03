Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Butler opens section play with road win over Seneca Valley
–Butler opened section-play with a 53-49 win over Seneca Valley. Braylon Littlejohn led the Golden Tornado with 16 points. Donovan Carney added 15. Also in Class 6A Section 1: Central Catholic defeated Pine-Richland 63-36. New Castle defeated North Allegheny 59-49. –Knoch-63 Freeport-60. James Snyder led the Knights with 15. Ben...
butlerradio.com
SRU men’s basketball team off to fourth-best start in program history
The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team opened the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division portion of its 2022-23 schedule in fine fashion Wednesday with an 83-69 victory over Gannon University at Morrow Field House. The win improves The Rock’s record to 10-2 overall and 4-2 inside the PSAC while Gannon drops to 0-10 overall and 0-6 in league competition following the loss. SRU’s 10-2 record is tied for the fourth-best 12-game start to a season in the program’s 112-year history.
butlerradio.com
Richard J. “Dick” Helfrich Jr.
Richard J. “Dick” Helfrich Jr., 69, of Karns City, went to be with the Lord Monday evening, January 2, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Richard was born in Butler on February 21, 1953. He was the son of Lois A. Byers Helfrich of Fairview and the late Richard J. Helfrich Sr.
butlerradio.com
John C. Rodgers
John C. Rodgers, 60, of Valencia passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born in Pittsburgh on October 25, 1962 to the late Roy Rodgers and Nancy (Rimmel) Horner. John went to Seneca Valley High School. He then went to serve his country honorably in the Air Force. John loved to fish, hunt, garden, cook, and treasure hunt at thrift stores. John was known for being smart, funny, witty, strong willed and helping others. He is survived by his long time significant other Thea Brown. He was the father of Nicholas and Shannon Rodgers; brother of Suzanne (Richard) Cronheim; brother in law of Jennifer Rodgers; grandfather of Dominic and Vincent Rodgers; step brother of Christine Brant and Gary Horner. John was preceded in death by his brother Frank Rodgers. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Leo J. “Lee” Benson
Leo J. “Lee” Benson, 87, of Butler, formerly of Fairview, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 5, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Leo was born in the Village of North Oakland on October 20, 1935. He was the son of the late Joseph Clyde and Gertrude Solida Benson.
butlerradio.com
Midge Ilene Barlett
Midge Ilene Barlett, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run with her loving husband by her side. Midge was born in McKeesport on November 7, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Genevieve A. Stich Verner.
butlerradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Adams Twp. Crash
One person was flown to a hospital last night after a crash in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 5 p.m. for the accident near the intersection of Warrendale and Eagle Roads—which is near the Treesdale Country Club. Emergency responders from Adams...
butlerradio.com
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries In Ekastown Rd. Rollover Crash
A southern Butler County crash backed up traffic on a busy road Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a crash in the 700 block of Ekastown Road. Crews from Buffalo Township and Sarver were among those dispatched to the...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
butlerradio.com
Butler Little Theatre Sponsoring Youth Workshop
The Butler Little Theater is bringing back its youth workshop this month. The theatre group will work with students in 3rd through 8th grade in biweekly sessions. The workshop is capped off with a performance on February 1st. The camp is $50 per student and registration ends tomorrow. You can...
butlerradio.com
Illinois Man Charged With Exposing Himself In Grove City Parking Lot
A man from Illinois is in police custody after he was caught exposing himself in a Grove City parking lot and led police on a high speed chase. The incident stems back to April of last year, when 27-year-old Jason McAllister was allegedly exposing himself in the Wal-Mart parking lot on West Main Street. Police soon arrived on scene and that’s when McAllister took off in his Tesla.
butlerradio.com
Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run
A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project
PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
butlerradio.com
Art Center Closed Due To Boiler Issues
Heating system problems have closed the Butler Art Center on South Main Street, across from the post office. Art Center officials say they were notified by the owner of their building shortly before Christmas that the boiler had failed. With no heat, they were forced to shut off the water...
butlerradio.com
Route 8 And Airport Rd. Intersection To See Improvements
A few Butler County municipalities have been awarded state grant funding to improve local traffic conditions, including one intersection that has been home to a number of accidents. Penn Township will receive nearly $447,000 in grants through the PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement program. The money will be used for...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
butlerradio.com
Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club Returns
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Friday Morning Coffee Club for another year. The weekly event serves as a networking opportunity for local business individuals. Participants are asked to have an “elevator pitch” ready and to bring plenty of business cards. The event is...
butlerradio.com
Meadville Man Pleads Guilty To Jan. 6th Role
After an arrest in September, a Meadville man has entered a guilty plea for his role in the Capitol riots. 32-year-old Mikhail Edward Slye was charged with a felony during the breach of the Capitol building on January 6th. Department of Justice officials say Slye used a bike rack barricade...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspect In Cranberry Hotel Burglary
Police in Cranberry Township are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a hotel room with a child sleeping inside. Our news partners at WPXI report that the incident happened back on December 27th at the Candlewood Suites on Route 19. Police say the father of the child left the...
