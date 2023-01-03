Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Not Much Water in All That Snow
While much of the region has seen heavy snow over the past couple of weeks, there isn’t enough water in that to make much of a dent in the ongoing drought. Dennis Today, head of the Midwest Climate Hub in Ames Iowa, says they are seeing very dry soils………
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend
High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
Kearney Hub
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
KRMG
More than 118,000 customers without power as storm hits West Coast
NEW YORK — A major storm is hitting the West Coast with flood, high wind and heavy snow alerts in effect for California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington state. More than 118,000 customers are without power in California. Although the heaviest of the rain has ended, unsettled weather continues...
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas, Missouri skies
The last time anyone saw the comet C/2022E3(ZTF) was during the time of the Neanderthals. Now it's set to return to Earth.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather
After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
WAND TV
Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
mprnews.org
Winter storm warning begins on Monday, continues Tuesday; Heavy snow and ice for some areas
A juicy winter storm will deliver snow, rain and freezing rain to the upper Midwest Monday into Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Monday morning into Tuesday evening:. The heaviest snow will be Monday afternoon and...
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Storm Moves Out Of Southern California With The Series Of Storms Continuing This Week
Good morning, everyone, I know some are still nursing a hangover from the weekend partying. Amazon took my Stargate SG1 off, which was a major trigger to me even wanting to have adult beverages in the first place at 2pm in the afternoon every 3-4 days. I didn't need to have one to have a great weekend, but as for the rest who indulged, hope recovery goes well for you as we remain in the Raiden Storm Pattern this week.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
beachconnection.net
20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories
(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
KAAL-TV
Light snow continues early Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – The storm system that has brought a mess to the area this week will finally be exiting the region on Thursday. However, before it does, light snow showers will continue through at least Thursday morning before tapering off by afternoon. Not much more is expected...
Comments / 2