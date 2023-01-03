ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

wnax.com

Not Much Water in All That Snow

While much of the region has seen heavy snow over the past couple of weeks, there isn’t enough water in that to make much of a dent in the ongoing drought. Dennis Today, head of the Midwest Climate Hub in Ames Iowa, says they are seeing very dry soils………
NEBRASKA STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend

High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
KANSAS STATE
KRMG

More than 118,000 customers without power as storm hits West Coast

NEW YORK — A major storm is hitting the West Coast with flood, high wind and heavy snow alerts in effect for California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington state. More than 118,000 customers are without power in California. Although the heaviest of the rain has ended, unsettled weather continues...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather

After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department

Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
MISSOURI STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Storm Moves Out Of Southern California With The Series Of Storms Continuing This Week

Good morning, everyone, I know some are still nursing a hangover from the weekend partying. Amazon took my Stargate SG1 off, which was a major trigger to me even wanting to have adult beverages in the first place at 2pm in the afternoon every 3-4 days. I didn't need to have one to have a great weekend, but as for the rest who indulged, hope recovery goes well for you as we remain in the Raiden Storm Pattern this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beachconnection.net

20 to 30-Foot Waves on Washington / Oregon Coast: Wind and Surf Advisories

(Newport, Oregon) – A rather forceful offshore storm is bringing a variety of warnings and advisories to parts of the Oregon coast and upper Washington coast, as wave height offshore will be producing large breakers well over 20 feet on Thursday. (Photo of Boiler Bay near Depoe Bay, courtesy Amy Kathleen Williams / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
KAAL-TV

Light snow continues early Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – The storm system that has brought a mess to the area this week will finally be exiting the region on Thursday. However, before it does, light snow showers will continue through at least Thursday morning before tapering off by afternoon. Not much more is expected...
MINNESOTA STATE

