2023 Travel trends, busy and expensive

By CBS Miami
 3 days ago

2023 Travel trends 02:08

MIAMI - 2022 proved to be an enormous comeback for travel as the pandemic eased. Get ready for more of the same in 2023, on steroids.

Americans swarmed Paris and other international cities last year and 2023 will be no different, according to the luxury travel network Virtuoso.

"For 2023 you're going to see two things happening. You're going to see far more demand and much higher prices because of that demand," said Virtuoso's global public relations managing director Misty Belles.

Virtuoso forecasts France, Italy, and Greece will once again be among the top international destinations. Japan and South Africa are also expected to be very popular this year.

Last month, the International Luxury Travel Market Trade Fair took over Cannes, France as a few thousand travel advisors, brands, and destinations prepared for the coming year.

A joint report from ILTM and American Express Travel finds 57 percent of travelers will spend more. Only ten percent intend to cut back.

Fifty percent are planning revenge travel to make up for lost time from the pandemic and 60 percent of travelers will plan well in advance, versus 13 percent taking last-minute trips, which were common last year.

"This year we're going to be looking at people really wanting to use travel agents after the pandemic. They want that security," said ILTM global portfolio director Alison Gilmore.

Another trend is more immersive stays.

It's why brands like Hyatt are rolling out new programs, like Find which allows World of Hyatt loyalty program members to use points or buy experiences at hotels, like a gourmet six-course tasting meal at a chef's table at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome.

"Experiences that are meaningful and which are thoughtful make a big difference," said Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome general manager Gorka Bergareche.

He said it's those experiences that linger in guests' memories and entice them to return.

