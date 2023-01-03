SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO