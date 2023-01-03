Read full article on original website
3-vehicle crash on Route 17 in York results in fatality
Virginia State Police say a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard Friday morning resulted in a fatality.
easternshorepost.com
‘He was the rock of the family.’ Mark Crumpler, killed in Route 13 crash, is remembered
Asia Renee Woolford heard about the crash on U.S. Route 13 and decided to check on her husband. She telephoned him four times and got no answer. So she drove to the crash site near Mappsville and talked to a police officer, who gave her the news. “I broke. I...
shoredailynews.com
Onancock man gets 30 days in road rage incident
An Onancock man was sentenced to 30 days in jail Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with a “road rage” incident that occurred in November 2020. Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Ryan Bale, an Eagle Scout who lives on Mink Farm Road, said he shot his semi-automatic Davidson Defense rifle, that has a range of two miles, three times during the incident. He explained that because of the initial sound and then the noise when it broke the sound barrier, it likely sounded like more shots on a video cam that police recovered from the area.
Additional charges against 15-year-old suspect in deadly Gloucester shooting
Additional charges have been added to the list against the 15-year-old suspect in the New Year's Day shooting that killed 20-year-old Tyler Heywood
2 injured after vehicle strikes pole on Hopeton Rd in Accomack
Two people were taken to a hospital after a car struck a pole in Accomack late Thursday evening.
3 taken to hospital after crash involving HRT bus, semi-truck in Newport News
There's a big rig on its side, and what appears to be an HRT bus off the road along with heavy emergency response activity.
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
Man dies from fatal motorcycle crash in Accomack County: Police
One dead, one injured and facing charges in fatal motorcycle crash in Accomack County: Virginia State Police
Motorcycle ‘bursts into flames’ in crash, 62-year-old driver killed in Accomack County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator in Accomack County.
WAVY News 10
Court documents reveal new details in deadly York County party bus crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents are shedding new light on a party bus crash in York County that left three dead last month. 21-year-old Jontae Russell, 25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were killed in the crash when a tractor-trailer hit the bus they were traveling in from behind on eastbound I-64 near mile marker 241. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.
WAVY News 10
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
WAVY News 10
15-year-old alleged Gloucester shooting suspect in custody; community members voiced concern over behavior
GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to share videos from the party where a 19-year-old was shot and killed and another person was hurt. The 15-year-old alleged suspect has been charged with malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in commission...
WMDT.com
Seaford intersection becoming a 4-way stop
SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Virginia Beach Courthouse 'has been cleared' after evacuation due to bomb threat
Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
Missing Newport News woman found dead
Newport News police say missing 70-year-old Christine Cunningham has been found dead after going missing New Year's Day.
2 injured after food truck catches on fire inside Newport News Shipbuilding
A food truck at the Newport News Shipbuilding caught fire Tuesday morning.
Virginia rail bill seeks to improve safety, prevent blocked roads
Virginia Delegate Shelly Simonds is renewing an effort that she says will improve railroad safety for both rail workers and communities throughout Virginia.
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following online threats
Police are currently on the scene at Menchville High School in Newport News following threats against the school Tuesday morning.
Newport News substitute judge sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
A Newport News-based attorney who also served as a substitute judge in Hampton Roads district courts was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for tax fraud Thursday.
WAVY News 10
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Born in Atlanta, Timothy Anderson moved to Hampton Roads in 2009 to learn how to build the nation’s warships at Newport News Shipbuilding. He even played on the Apprentice School football team. Latasha Edwards was his sister-in-law. “He worked at the shipyard for about...
