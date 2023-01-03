ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Onancock man gets 30 days in road rage incident

An Onancock man was sentenced to 30 days in jail Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with a “road rage” incident that occurred in November 2020. Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Ryan Bale, an Eagle Scout who lives on Mink Farm Road, said he shot his semi-automatic Davidson Defense rifle, that has a range of two miles, three times during the incident. He explained that because of the initial sound and then the noise when it broke the sound barrier, it likely sounded like more shots on a video cam that police recovered from the area.
ONANCOCK, VA
Court documents reveal new details in deadly York County party bus crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents are shedding new light on a party bus crash in York County that left three dead last month. 21-year-old Jontae Russell, 25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were killed in the crash when a tractor-trailer hit the bus they were traveling in from behind on eastbound I-64 near mile marker 241. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.
YORK COUNTY, VA
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
SALUDA, VA
Seaford intersection becoming a 4-way stop

SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.
SEAFORD, DE

