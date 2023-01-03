The Boston Celtics got back on track with a much-needed victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. After starting their road trip with deflating losses to the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, the C's earned a 124-95 bounce-back win at American Airlines Center. Their stagnant offense took a step in the right direction as they shot 48.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent (16-for-43) from 3-point range. It was an encouraging development as they had shot 30 percent or less from beyond the arc in six of their previous 10 games.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO