Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
The Oklahoma City Thunder, without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, faced off with the number one team in the Eastern Conference – the Boston Celtics – on Tuesday night. Being short-handed wasn’t a problem, however, as seven Thunder players posted double-digit scoring numbers to oust the Celtics, 150-117.
On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum gets triple-double in bounce-back win
The Boston Celtics got back on track with a much-needed victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. After starting their road trip with deflating losses to the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, the C's earned a 124-95 bounce-back win at American Airlines Center. Their stagnant offense took a step in the right direction as they shot 48.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent (16-for-43) from 3-point range. It was an encouraging development as they had shot 30 percent or less from beyond the arc in six of their previous 10 games.
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 on Thursday for inappropriate language toward a game official earlier this week.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Asked Joe Mazzulla For This Challenge Vs. Mavericks
At a team film session prior to earning a 124-95 road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had a request to make. Well, it was more of a demand than a request from Brown and he wasn’t going to get any pushback from Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla.
The Latest on Robert Williams' Status for Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder Game
The Celtics ruled Robert Williams out for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder due to left knee injury management. Williams has played in seven games since making his season debut on Dec. 16. Tuesday's tilt is the second game he won't suit up for since returning. His first absence was due...
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder
Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
NBA fines Marcus Smart $35K for incident that led to ejection in OKC
There's something about playing the Oklahoma City Thunder that fires up Marcus Smart, it appears. The NBA has fined Smart $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" in Tuesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the league announced Thursday. Smart was ejected with 2:46 remaining in the third...
Wizards vs. Thunder, Who’s In? Who’s Out?
OKLAHOMA CITY-The Washington Wizards are set for the final game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the second and final game of the the season series between the two teams. Oklahoma City won a thriller in DC 121-120 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game winning three-pointer as time expired. Washington have currently won six out of the last eight games.
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23
Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball’s Most Recent Undefeated Champs
No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Sad But Excited After Seeing Long Time Teammates Leave This Winter
This offseason, the Dodgers have lost more than a dozen players who got into at least one game last season. It's one of the more radical winters fans have seen in quite some time. Of course, anytime players leave it shakes up the roster in more ways than not. The...
Will the New York Rangers Make a Splash at the Trade Deadline?
Speculation linking the New York Rangers acquiring Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane before the March 3 trade deadline has been a frequent topic among NHL pundits. With Chicago at the bottom of the standings and the Rangers lacking scoring depth at right wing, Kane reuniting with former Blackhawks linemate Artemi Panarin seems a natural fit.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Bucks
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Boston Fans Will Absolutely Love What Jaylen Brown Said Before Celtics-Mavericks Tilt
The Boston Celtics earned one of their most impressive wins of the season Thursday night. The Celtics hit the road to take on the red-hot Dallas Mavericks after losing two straight -- including a 150-117 beatdown at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder -- and five of their last nine games and came away with a huge 124-95 blowout win.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Preview: Washington Playing NFC East Spoiler in Finale?
Looking to play spoiler with a new starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders host NFC East division foe Dallas Cowboys this Sunday from FedEx Field. A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
