Wisconsin State

Finance committee blocks $15.5m conservation purchase

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Members of the Legislature's powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash, even after it filled its savings account to the legal limit. Gov. Brian Kemp has...
GEORGIA STATE
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow...
OREGON STATE
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California

A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast

Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists.  Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document.   “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”  
CALIFORNIA STATE
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of...
MONTARA, CA
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Industrial accident kills truck driver at Warren steel plant

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A truck driver died at a suburban Detroit steel plant after he apparently fell between a truck and a trailer and was crushed, police said. The 61-year-old Shelby Township man died Thursday following the industrial accident at Super Steel Treating Company in Warren, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.
WARREN, MI
Father Deliberately Drove Car Off Cliff, Authorities Say After Dramatic Rescue

The rescue was described as almost miraculous. A family of four whose car had careened off a treacherous cliff-top road in Northern California, plummeted more than 250 feet and trapped them on Monday managed to survive and avoid life-threatening injuries. But now, authorities say that their car’s dramatic drop wasn’t...
PASADENA, CA

