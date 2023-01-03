Read full article on original website
Finance committee blocks $15.5m conservation purchase
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Members of the Legislature's powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history,...
Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash, even after it filled its savings account to the legal limit. Gov. Brian Kemp has...
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow...
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
A truly 'brutal system': Atmospheric river to slam California
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Storm leaves more than 130,000 California customers without power
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast
Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists. Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of...
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be...
Industrial accident kills truck driver at Warren steel plant
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A truck driver died at a suburban Detroit steel plant after he apparently fell between a truck and a trailer and was crushed, police said. The 61-year-old Shelby Township man died Thursday following the industrial accident at Super Steel Treating Company in Warren, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
Bomb cyclone forecast to pound Calif. beaches with waves up to 30 feet tall
A bomb cyclone is churning up the Pacific Ocean and is expected to send monster waves up to 30 feet tall to Northern and Southern California coast on Thursday.
Father Deliberately Drove Car Off Cliff, Authorities Say After Dramatic Rescue
The rescue was described as almost miraculous. A family of four whose car had careened off a treacherous cliff-top road in Northern California, plummeted more than 250 feet and trapped them on Monday managed to survive and avoid life-threatening injuries. But now, authorities say that their car’s dramatic drop wasn’t...
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
