New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

therealdeal.com

Savanna’s LIC tower signs health care giant

Savanna’s One Court Square appears to be the picture of good health almost four years after Amazon placed the property in the emergency room. Northwell Health signed a 10-year-plus deal for 42,000 square feet at the Long Island City office tower, the Commercial Observer reported. Most of that space will serve as offices occupying the entire third and fourth floors, but the health care giant will also operate a 3,400-square-foot urgent care center on the ground floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

NYC’s 10 biggest retail leases of December

Apparel brands powered New York City’s retail market in December, signing four of the month’s 10 largest leases, but it was fast-growing supermarket chain H Mart that grabbed the top spot, opening an outpost in Sunnyside, not far from its roots in Woodside, Queens. Other major deals on the list include a weed dispensary, a plasma donation center and a pair of restaurants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Arker, Slate land grocery tenant at large Rockaway housing project

A massive affordable housing complex in Far Rockaway may be at least a decade away from completion, but the project’s first phrase has already landed a key tenant. Shop Fair Supermarkets inked a 25-year lease for 27,700 square feet at Arker Companies and Slate Property Group’s Edgemere Commons at 51-23 Beach Channel Drive in the Queens neighborhood.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Ginsburg’s Yonkers project back on with diminished plan

Martin Ginsburg wanted to bring more than 500 units to the Ludlow section of Yonkers. Now, the developer may be forced to settle for fewer than half of those apartments. Ginsburg Development Companies submitted a revised plan to the city for its project at 150 Downing Street, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The project has been in the works for six years, but has run into turmoil.
YONKERS, NY
winespectator.com

The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores

On a sunny afternoon last December, a middle-aged woman angrily walked out of 88-year-old Sherry-Lehmann, once the royalty of Manhattan wine and spirits stores. "I was shopping for a gift bottle of tequila for my boss," the woman said, as she waited to cross Park Avenue. "But the salesperson tells me there's only one bottle of tequila in stock and it costs $4,200. I like my boss, but not that much!"
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Resisting listing: Tri-state home sales keep declining as supply shrinks

Buyers who snapped up homes in the tri-state suburbs during the pandemic have shown little remorse, keeping their properties off the market and contributing to a continued downturn in listings and contracts. “The decline in new listings continued to overpower newly signed contracts,” real estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel wrote...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
New York Post

New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license

The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Manhattan luxury market rings in the new year with a whimper

Manhattan’s luxury residential market ended the year with a typical whimper. Just 13 properties asking $4 million or more went into contract last week for a combined volume of $86.1 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on properties asking $4 million and above. That’s down from a combined volume of more than $224 million recorded the previous week.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Hines pays Turnbridge $127M for Newark distribution center

It’s a new year, but some of the country’s biggest real estate companies are turning to an old friend from the pandemic: industrial real estate. Hines purchased a three-property industrial portfolio in Newark, New Jersey for $127.5 million. The deal was announced by the seller, Turnbridge Equities, which co-owned the Newark Distribution Center with Long Wharf Capital.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Turnbridge Equities sells Ballantine Brewery portfolio in Newark

Turnbridge Equities, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital, on Tuesday said it sold its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery complex, in Newark to Hines, a global real estate investment firm, for an undisclosed price. Located at 397-447 Ferry Street, 400 Ferry Street, and 100 Christie...
NEWARK, NJ
New Haven Independent

Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s

A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Alder Holdings aims for 23 apartments in Larchmont

Alder Holdings aims to build a five-story apartment building in Larchmont. The owner of the property has filed plans to build the 23-unit complex at 600 North Gramercy Place, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The 11,000-square-foot complex, to be dubbed the Clinton at Gramercy, would be built on a vacant lot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
stupiddope.com

5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC

New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

