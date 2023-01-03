Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn Apartment
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degree
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young Girl
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their lives
As a Nurse Strike Approaches, NYC Hospitals Begin Relocating Sick Infants And Diverting Back Ambulances
therealdeal.com
Savanna’s LIC tower signs health care giant
Savanna’s One Court Square appears to be the picture of good health almost four years after Amazon placed the property in the emergency room. Northwell Health signed a 10-year-plus deal for 42,000 square feet at the Long Island City office tower, the Commercial Observer reported. Most of that space will serve as offices occupying the entire third and fourth floors, but the health care giant will also operate a 3,400-square-foot urgent care center on the ground floor.
therealdeal.com
NYC’s 10 biggest retail leases of December
Apparel brands powered New York City’s retail market in December, signing four of the month’s 10 largest leases, but it was fast-growing supermarket chain H Mart that grabbed the top spot, opening an outpost in Sunnyside, not far from its roots in Woodside, Queens. Other major deals on the list include a weed dispensary, a plasma donation center and a pair of restaurants.
therealdeal.com
Arker, Slate land grocery tenant at large Rockaway housing project
A massive affordable housing complex in Far Rockaway may be at least a decade away from completion, but the project’s first phrase has already landed a key tenant. Shop Fair Supermarkets inked a 25-year lease for 27,700 square feet at Arker Companies and Slate Property Group’s Edgemere Commons at 51-23 Beach Channel Drive in the Queens neighborhood.
therealdeal.com
Ginsburg’s Yonkers project back on with diminished plan
Martin Ginsburg wanted to bring more than 500 units to the Ludlow section of Yonkers. Now, the developer may be forced to settle for fewer than half of those apartments. Ginsburg Development Companies submitted a revised plan to the city for its project at 150 Downing Street, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The project has been in the works for six years, but has run into turmoil.
winespectator.com
The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores
On a sunny afternoon last December, a middle-aged woman angrily walked out of 88-year-old Sherry-Lehmann, once the royalty of Manhattan wine and spirits stores. "I was shopping for a gift bottle of tequila for my boss," the woman said, as she waited to cross Park Avenue. "But the salesperson tells me there's only one bottle of tequila in stock and it costs $4,200. I like my boss, but not that much!"
Bidding for NYC casino licenses open with $500M fee
On Tuesday, the New York Gaming Facility Board opened the request for applications for one of three licenses to run a casino in the New York City area.
therealdeal.com
Resisting listing: Tri-state home sales keep declining as supply shrinks
Buyers who snapped up homes in the tri-state suburbs during the pandemic have shown little remorse, keeping their properties off the market and contributing to a continued downturn in listings and contracts. “The decline in new listings continued to overpower newly signed contracts,” real estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel wrote...
getnews.info
NYC Median Rents Increased 2.6% in December for an Index of No Fee Apartments
New York, NY, USA – January 4, 2023 – RENTBETTA.com, a website connecting renters with no fee apartments available directly from building owners and leasing offices through New York City, announces median rents increased 2.6% in the month of December versus November. In November, rents declined only 0.6%...
New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license
The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
therealdeal.com
Manhattan luxury market rings in the new year with a whimper
Manhattan’s luxury residential market ended the year with a typical whimper. Just 13 properties asking $4 million or more went into contract last week for a combined volume of $86.1 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on properties asking $4 million and above. That’s down from a combined volume of more than $224 million recorded the previous week.
6 New York Companies That Pay 6-Figure Entry Level Salaries
New York, NY. - New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. However, along with those higher living costs, typically come higher salaries for workers.
therealdeal.com
Hines pays Turnbridge $127M for Newark distribution center
It’s a new year, but some of the country’s biggest real estate companies are turning to an old friend from the pandemic: industrial real estate. Hines purchased a three-property industrial portfolio in Newark, New Jersey for $127.5 million. The deal was announced by the seller, Turnbridge Equities, which co-owned the Newark Distribution Center with Long Wharf Capital.
roi-nj.com
Turnbridge Equities sells Ballantine Brewery portfolio in Newark
Turnbridge Equities, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital, on Tuesday said it sold its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery complex, in Newark to Hines, a global real estate investment firm, for an undisclosed price. Located at 397-447 Ferry Street, 400 Ferry Street, and 100 Christie...
Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s
A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
NY officially solicits bids for full-fledged casino with license fee set at $500M
Casino operators plan to formally submit an application for full-fledged casino license with plans to build a casino in Coney Island if approved. Some operators have already set their sights on Coney Island for a full-fledged casino. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
No college degree? Here are 15 jobs in NYC paying over $50K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College isn’t for everyone, and not all successful careers require a college degree. We analyzed the latest job postings on Indeed to find jobs in New York City paying over $50,000 a year that do not require a college degree. Here are the top...
therealdeal.com
Alder Holdings aims for 23 apartments in Larchmont
Alder Holdings aims to build a five-story apartment building in Larchmont. The owner of the property has filed plans to build the 23-unit complex at 600 North Gramercy Place, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The 11,000-square-foot complex, to be dubbed the Clinton at Gramercy, would be built on a vacant lot...
stupiddope.com
5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC
New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
