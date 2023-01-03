Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
CBS News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, telling teammates "Love you boys," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo Bills update Damar Hamlin’s status, say safety has made ‘remarkable improvement’
Folks said Damar Hamlin was a fighter, and it’s hard to deny that after the Buffalo Bills announced the most promising update yet following his cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo posted a statement to Twitter at 10:28 a.m. Thursday morning that said...
‘Love you boys’: Damar Hamlin FaceTimes Buffalo Bills teammates as ‘remarkable’ recovery continues
Damar Hamlin is awake and talking to his family and care team as his recovery from suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game continues.The Buffalo Bills have confirmed that the 24-year-old FaceTimed with teammates for a meeting and confirmed to them: “Love you boys.”Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has also had his breathing tube removed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the team said in a statement on Friday.“His neurologic function remains intact...
Houston Texans donate $10,003 to GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin
The Houston Texans donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football in Week 17 at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin needed CPR, was taken off the field via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
atozsports.com
Titans players, coaches show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The tragic events of Monday Night Football sent shockwaves through the NFL world. As a result, fans, coaches, and players came together to show love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach bashes NFL’s proposed changes to playoffs
Following the scary incident during Monday’s Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game, there could be some notable changes to the
Cincinnati Fan Sends “Very Buffalo” Gift To Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals have had a very close relationship for years. But this gift to Bills Mafia shows just how well they know the Bills fanbase. In the hours that followed the accident that occurred on the field in Cincinnati with Damar Hamlin, the entire country and even some people around the world have shown a ton of support. Fans at the game showed class and saw the bigger picture. Days later, his charity goal has been surpassed by millions. They've set up a tribute of support to him outside of the hospital and fans of both teams have left messages for Hamlin to see.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Rules Bills vs. Bengals ‘No Contest’; Patriots Impact?
The NFL has elected to cancel the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the league announced Thursday. That signifies the Bengals and Bills will each play 16 regular season games and every other team will play 17. The canceled game, which was originally postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter last Monday, is now considered a "no contest."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Advance to AFC Championship Game - In Atlanta?
With the chances of at least one of the teams involved in the emergency shuffle of games, the NFL is considering playing the AFC Championship Game at a neutral site. So ... the Buffalo Bills trying to go to the Super Bowl via a trip through the Atlanta Falcons' stadium?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Commanders Preview: Washington Playing NFC East Spoiler in Finale?
Looking to play spoiler with a new starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders host NFC East division foe Dallas Cowboys this Sunday from FedEx Field. A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ticket Prices for Bears Finale Drop After Justin Fields Injury
Considering quarterback Justin Fields won't play, the drop in price for Chicago Bears tickets to the season finale with the Minnesota Vikings is easily understood. Tickets for this game at Soldier Field one week ago were going for a low price of $55 on the secondary market and as of Thursday had dropped to $42, according to SI Tickets.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
James Jones: ‘Everybody’s In Trouble’ If Packers Get to Playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2010 Green Bay Packers won their last two regular-season games to get into the playoffs as the bottom seed in the NFC. They marched all the way to victory in the Super Bowl. “I remember … getting off the bus and we were like,...
News 4 Buffalo
