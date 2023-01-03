Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles double up on defense; Giants, Jets stockpile offense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s good to be Howie Roseman these days. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager has assembled a roster that’s hoping to clinch the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs with a win on Sunday against the New York Giants. BUY NFL...
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 17
The following scores are “good” through January 4th, 2023, and detail the NFL’s top QBs after Week 17. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. NFL teams held a special meeting Friday to consider the recommendation of Commissioner...
Latest: Davon Sears Visits Tennessee, What It Means Going Forward
The transfer portal has been kind to Tennessee since head coach Josh Heupel arrived. The Volunteers landed several impact players that altered the trajectory of their 2022 season and powered them to new heights. Heupel will attempt to do that again this off-season. They are set to lose multiple impact...
Harbaugh: ‘It’s Very Important to Get Mark Andrews Going’ for Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally broke through with a stellar performance against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh hopes it's a sign of even better things to come. Andrews finished with nine catches on nine targets for 100 yards. “I just think it worked out...
NFL Week 18 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 18. Much of the focus this week has rightfully been on Damar Hamlin, as it surely still will be even when new games kick off Saturday and Sunday. All 32 teams will be back in action, with playoff berths, division titles and improved seeds on the line. To start the weekend, our writers and editors believe unanimously that the Chiefs will beat the Raiders and the Jaguars will clinch the AFC South with a win over the Titans.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Preview: Washington Playing NFC East Spoiler in Finale?
Looking to play spoiler with a new starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders host NFC East division foe Dallas Cowboys this Sunday from FedEx Field. A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
1/04 Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers' full injury report for the Wednesday before their week 18 matchup. Cleveland had a few players get the day off with rest, while Jack Conklin was out with an ankle injury. Denzel Ward did not participate with a shoulder injury, the same as D'Ernest Johnson.
James Jones: ‘Everybody’s In Trouble’ If Packers Get to Playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2010 Green Bay Packers won their last two regular-season games to get into the playoffs as the bottom seed in the NFC. They marched all the way to victory in the Super Bowl. “I remember … getting off the bus and we were like,...
‘It’s Hard to Walk’: Falcons OT Kaleb McGary Describes ‘Brutal’ NFL Season
Injuries in the NFL have been brought to the forefront of the conversation this week after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday Night Football. Hamlin's scary injury on the big national TV stage has sent shockwaves through the NFL in every way imaginable. Players are thankful for their health, franchises are reconsidering whether they are utilizing the best practices, and fans are more aware to the humanizing element of the league.
Cleveland Browns Rule out Jack Conklin Against Steelers, two Others Questionable
Right tackle Jack Conklin's 2022 season has come to a close. The Cleveland Browns ruled out Jack Conklin for the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, defensive end Isaiah Thomas and cornerback Denzel Ward were listed as questionable. Conklin suffered the injury in the win against the Washington Commanders....
Jets to Start Joe Flacco on Sunday With Mike White Out
The Jets have ruled Mike White out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and will start Joe Flacco, while Zach Wilson will serve as the backup quarterback, per multiple reports. White is dealing with a rib injury, seemingly the same one that kept him out of two games in...
Ticket Prices for Bears Finale Drop After Justin Fields Injury
Considering quarterback Justin Fields won't play, the drop in price for Chicago Bears tickets to the season finale with the Minnesota Vikings is easily understood. Tickets for this game at Soldier Field one week ago were going for a low price of $55 on the secondary market and as of Thursday had dropped to $42, according to SI Tickets.
How to watch: Bills vs Patriots Sunday
After what's been a trying week for the Bills and their fans, Sunday is going to be a celebration of life as Damar Hamlin continues his recovery.
Seahawks place Jordyn Brooks on IR, sign Tyler Mabry to active roster
Brooks tore his ACL against the New York Jets. As expected, the Seattle Seahawks have placed linebacker Jordyn Brooks on injured reserve, officially ending his season after he tore his ACL in last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Brooks is one of the NFL’s leading tacklers and...
Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills
From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
Ronde Barber One of Fifteen 2023 Hall of Fame Finalists
Ronde Barber is one of the greatest Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the franchise's history and could get one step closer to football immortality as he is one of fifteen finalists to make the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame class. A bronze bust of himself and a gold jacket will further prove that Barber is one of the greatest to ever play the game.
Giants’ Formula for Success Starts with These Basics
The New York Giants weren't supposed to be a playoff team this year. Nope, not even close--how could they be after a season debacle in 2021 not only exposed glaring roster deficiencies and forced ownership's hand to make drastic changes that dramatically varied from how they had done business. But...
