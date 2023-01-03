Read full article on original website
Gas prices in Michigan went up this week: Why they're rising
Michigan gas prices went up this week — a result of a combination of factors, including a slight hike in the state’s gas tax — pushing the average to $3.20 a gallon, according to AAA. The 21-cent increase is still less than a month ago but more than last year, according to...
This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now
It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
Michigan DNR Stocks 624,000 Fish In Lakes Across State
Anglers will soon benefit from the 624,205 fish, which collectively weighed 7.8 tons, that were stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced fishing opportunities throughout Michigan,” said DNR fish production manager...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Fun Facts About Michigan!
Michigan is an amazing state. Here are some facts that you and I are already aware of. Michigan weather can change at any moment. Within a week and a half time frame we went from Winter Storm Elliott to balmy, mid March weather with hi's expected to be well above average the next ten days. Check out the forecast.
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
Herbruck's donates million of eggs in 2022, as prices start to drop
Michigan's largest egg producer donated over 2.2 million eggs to community organizations throughout 2022.
3 Michigan companies investing millions for 90-mile internet route from Southfield to Lansing
Three Michigan companies have announced plans to invest about $9.5 million to build a new 90-mile fiber route between Southfield and Lansing, a project they say will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and...
Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom
Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?
It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%
Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
Massive Millions Monday – January
The Free Beer & Hot Wings show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to the Free Beer & Hot Wings show every Monday in January for your chance at $50 in 'Winter Green 7's' Instant Win Games. 'Winter Green 7's' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly!
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Michigan?
It doesn't take a brain surgeon to understand the dangers of riding in the bed of a moving pickup truck. However, every once in a while, you'll see a Michigander going for a joyride down some road. Just because you see someone doing it, doesn't necessarily mean that it's legal.
Michigan population expected to rise over next decades, but not evenly
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades, with growth concentrated in certain areas. Gabriel Ehrlich heads up the group of economists at the University of Michigan. He says growth is expected in a band of counties from the suburban Detroit area, west through Lansing and on to the Grand Rapids region. Ehrlich and other economists say there also will be population growth in the Traverse City to Petoskey region.
Group: Keystone spill a cautionary tale for Michigan pipeline
A break in Line 5 could cause as much or more damage as the incident on the Kansas-Nebraska border
Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
