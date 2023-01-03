ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now

It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
Michigan DNR Stocks 624,000 Fish In Lakes Across State

Anglers will soon benefit from the 624,205 fish, which collectively weighed 7.8 tons, that were stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced fishing opportunities throughout Michigan,” said DNR fish production manager...
Fun Facts About Michigan!

Michigan is an amazing state. Here are some facts that you and I are already aware of. Michigan weather can change at any moment. Within a week and a half time frame we went from Winter Storm Elliott to balmy, mid March weather with hi's expected to be well above average the next ten days. Check out the forecast.
Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
3 Michigan companies investing millions for 90-mile internet route from Southfield to Lansing

Three Michigan companies have announced plans to invest about $9.5 million to build a new 90-mile fiber route between Southfield and Lansing, a project they say will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and...
Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom

Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?

It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
Michigan gas tax goes up by 5%

Michigan travelers filling up their tank will be paying more at the pump in 2023, as the Michigan gas tax has gone up. It’s also the sixth highest gas tax increase in the history of the state. The new hike comes from a law signed under former Michigan Governor...
Massive Millions Monday – January

The Free Beer & Hot Wings show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to the Free Beer & Hot Wings show every Monday in January for your chance at $50 in 'Winter Green 7's' Instant Win Games. 'Winter Green 7's' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly!
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Michigan population expected to rise over next decades, but not evenly

Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades, with growth concentrated in certain areas. Gabriel Ehrlich heads up the group of economists at the University of Michigan. He says growth is expected in a band of counties from the suburban Detroit area, west through Lansing and on to the Grand Rapids region. Ehrlich and other economists say there also will be population growth in the Traverse City to Petoskey region.
Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
